New Regulations for Walleye Fishing in Northern Wisconsin Lakes
2 days ago
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) There are new rules in place when it comes to fishing for walleye on some northern Wisconsin lakes. DNR Fisheries Research Team Leader Greg Sass tells WXPR in Rhinelander that the...
A lot of people don't know that we have wild elk right here in Wisconsin. Elk used to roam all across North America, but they disappeared from Wisconsin back in the 1880s due to hunting and habit losses. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reintroduced elk into the state back in 1995, and then again in 2015. Now there are estimated to be over 400 elk in the state. A couple of lucky motorists got to witness a nice sized herd up close.
Wouldn't you love to see a side-by-side comparison of crazy things spotted on the road in Wisconsin in Illinois? People are so quick to toss shade at Wisconsin for being Wisconsin yet a lot of Illinoisans drink their beer, buy their fireworks, and "head up north" for the weekend. In...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A DNR conservation officer recently had a laugh after a Michigan resident mistakenly thought a black trash bag was a bear. According to an official report, the incident occurred in Newaygo County in late-February when CO Tim Barboza received a call that a bear had been standing in a front yard for several hours.
Normally, when someone gets this close to a moose bull, bad things happen. The opposite was true for a young Colorado girl who just shared an innocent moment with one of these large beasts through a window in her home. According to 9NEWS share on YouTube, this video comes from...
It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
Sensational is probably the best word to describe this home and its absolutely breathtaking views of Lake Michigan from every single room and that pool. You Have Never Witnessed an Illinois Property Like This. "...magnificent lakefront property." "We have never in all of our years witnessed a property like this."
Even though we’ve still seen some wintry weather throughout the month, bears are coming out of hibernation and are looking for easy meals. However, in Idaho, a couple of grizzly bears have livestock farmers on edge. On a farm in Naples, a camera caught a bear wandering the property...
Tuesday will mark the beginning of a significant spring storm that is likely to hammer North Dakota and possibly parts of northern Minnesota with heavy snow and high winds, while threatening to drop tornadoes all the way from southern Minnesota to Texas. Let's start with the severe weather threat Tuesday...
Sometimes, baby eagles can also be called chicks or fledglings, depending on their age, but the first eaglet of 2022 in Minnesota has hatched and you can see it on the Eagle Cam. The DNR began the Live Eagle Cam back in 2013 and it quickly became a popular education...
For bird lovers, this may be a big ask, but it is crucial to help protect songbirds. Dr. Victoria Hall The Raptor Center’s Executive Director and Veterinary Epidemiologist at the University Of Minnesota have issued a plea via their Facebook Page. She is asking people not to feed wild birds this spring or set up birdbaths in order to try and curb the spread of bird flu.
My family spends a lot of time up in Wisconsin at our cabin, and for some reason, my animal-obsessed daughters have become obsessed with watching trail cam videos on YouTube lately. Their fascination has since rubbed off on me, and I recently did my own search for interesting Wisconsin trail cam videos.
What's cool about the sign being taken down is that when the sign was taken down, it revealed some history hidden from view!. The post from Betty's Pies shows the process of taking the sign down, and revealing the original Betty's Pies sign underneath the current sign! Other than the color, the older sign is a lighter shade of blue, nothing has changed! Since 1956, Betty's Pies has had essentially the same sign, hanging out along Highway 61.
Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
After a wolf attacked a hunting dog in a non-residential area of Upper Michigan last week, the DNR is asking people to use more caution while enjoying the wooded parks in the area. The situation happened on March 29th about 200 yards off the Holyoke Trail in Marquette. The dog...
Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
