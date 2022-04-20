ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Child's Mental Health: Thursday at 5

Many children have been struggling with mental health issues due to...

MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
Psych Centra

Why Narcissistic Parents Infantilize Their Adult Children

Some parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) tend to treat their adult children as an extension of themselves. Here’s how you can cope. Infantilization of adult children can be a common behavior among parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). NPD is a mental health condition characterized by behaviors like:
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

How to See Mental Illness

Many depictions of mental illness in Hollywood are inaccurate. To understand it requires some effort. Understanding mental illness first requires seeing how the symptoms differ from the typical human experience. Mental illness cannot be understood until it's seen from a personal perspective as well as a technical one. It is...
MENTAL HEALTH
WTNH

Psychologist discusses importance of children’s mental health

(WTNH) — Over the last couple of years, kids have had to undergo very challenging times adjusting to virtual education and social activity. We have recently been seeing the trend continue to grow and grow in children struggling with mental health. Dr. Laura Saunders a Psychologist at the Institute of Living, is discussing mental health […]
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues
psychologytoday.com

The 3 Worst Mistakes Men Make in Divorce

Men and women view divorce differently. Men often make these same three mistakes without regard for the ramifications on others. All three behaviors can be corrected if the man is open to making changes. It’s never fair to make broad generalizations about any group of people, but, in my work...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

ADHD and Anger: Is There a Connection?

If you live with ADHD, you may experience more intense emotions such as anger. But there are strategies that can help you cope with this feeling. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental difference. It can affect the way a person thinks and behaves. Anger is an emotion that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Overcome Fear and Anxiety

Anxiety and fear are different emotional responses to a threat or perceived threat. Knowing how to recognize these emotions can help you cope. Fear and anxiety are emotions we all experience from time to time. Some people have occasional bouts of anxiety or fear. Others with anxiety disorders, phobias, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

Having Both Mental Health and Alcohol Addiction Issues

** Please consult your doctor for the most accurate advice about your health and wellbeing. As a former mental health nurse who has personally struggled with mental health and alcohol addiction issues, I think this topic doesn’t receive enough attention. In my practice, I saw many people come into hospital with both of these issues. Unfortunately, the treatments and approach rarely overlapped in a meaningful way. This meant that people often fell through the cracks causing both issues to spiral out of control.
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health, Mental Illness, and Everything in Between

We are all on a continuum of mental health and illness, but there is a point of diagnosis somewhere along the spectrum. Excessive use of the language of psychiatry hinders sustainable responses to problems of living and the emotional ups and downs of life. The stigma wrongly associated with mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

The transition into adolescence can be brutal for kids' mental health – but parents can help reduce the risk

The transition from childhood to adolescence is a vulnerable time for the development of mental health difficulties and brings a marked increase in anxiety and depression. The push away from family to peers at this age can leave parents feeling adrift. But parents can have a positive role in how young people navigate the challenges of adolescence. Untreated, mental health conditions often have an impact into adulthood. Supporting a young person with a mental health difficulty also places enormous stress on parents and whānau (family). So how can parents be there for their children? Research into how young people...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Post-Pandemic Reentry Anxiety

It's natural to feel anxious about reentering society after two years of isolation. As you face your anxiety, you can distinguish between rational and irrational anxiety. Be more accepting of your anxiety, so that its symptoms don’t throw you into a tailspin of avoidance. With the suppression of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

The Relationship Between ADHD and Social Anxiety

Navigating social situations can be extra challenging for people with ADHD. In some cases, this can lead to social anxiety. There are three main symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): impulsivity, inattention, and hyperactivity. Each of these symptoms can impact how you communicate and socialize. In some cases, ADHD...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Better well-being is directly tied to everyday movements

In a recent study on psychiatric patients, researchers discovered that everyday movements are necessary for better well-being. This means daily workouts must become an essential part of our daily lives. That’s not it, though. In the new study by the researchers in Switzerland, simply working out is not enough: working out at different locations is the key to emotional and psychological health.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts shares 'difficult' health update on partner Amber after cancer diagnosis

Robin Roberts shared a "difficult" update on her partner Amber Laign's health this week following her breast cancer diagnosis last year. The Good Morning America anchor – who is a breast cancer survivor herself – opened up about the internal struggles she faces being Amber's main caregiver, and the feelings of "helplessness" she battles with.
CANCER
Joel Eisenberg

The Influence of Public Figures Defining Mental Illness as a “Superpower”

A friend of mine followed their lead. She had trained herself to never take “no” for an answer. As a result, she sold her first screenplay. By way of perspective, prior to working as a writer-producer for film and television I was a special education teacher with substantive training in Psychology. This article is free of bias, and though I myself am a former mental health professional I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for any potential issue related to this article that requires attention.

