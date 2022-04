The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves are battling it out in their first-round NBA Playoff series. Things are knotted up at 1-1 as we enter Game 3 and the series moves to Minnesota. After a surprise Timberwolves road win in Game 1 of the series, Memphis bounced back on Tuesday night with an emphatic 124-96 win. The Grizzlies will hope to pick up where they left off when they enter the Target Center on Thursday, and we have some bold predictions for Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game 3.

