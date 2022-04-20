ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronomers discover micronovae, a new kind of stellar explosion

By ESO
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of astronomers, with the help of the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT), have observed a new type of stellar explosion—a micronova. These outbursts happen on the surface of certain stars, and can each burn through around 3.5 billion Great Pyramids of Giza of stellar material in...

phys.org

Comments / 1

