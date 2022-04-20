Nanotechnology enables single-cell sorting by function

T helper 2 (Th2) cytokine production by invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cells is involved in the development of asthma, but the regulation of Th2 cytokines in iNKT cells remains unknown. Although it is known that progranulin (PGRN) induces the production of Th2 cytokines in iNKT cells in vivo, the underlying mechanism is not clear. This study aims to investigate the role of PGRN in iNKT cells. The effects of PGRN on the differentiation of iNKT cells was detected by flow cytometry. Then stimulation of iNKT cells and airway resistance were carried out to evaluate the function of PGRN on iNKT cells. Furthermore, the mechanisms of PGRN in regulating iNKT cells was investigated by RT-PCR, WB, confocal and luciferase reporter assays. The absolute number of iNKT cells decreased in PGRN KO mice despite an increase in the percentage of iNKT cells. Furthermore, analyzing the subsets of iNKT cells, we found that NKT2 cells and their IL-4 production were reduced. Mechanistically, the decrease in NKT2 cells in the PGRN KO mice was caused by increased expression of enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2), that in turn caused increased degradation and altered nuclear localization of PLZF. Interestingly, PGRN signaling decreased expression of EZH2 and treatment of the PGRN KO mice with the EZH2 specific inhibitor GSK343 rescued the defect in NKT2 differentiation, IL-4 generation, and PLZF expression. Altogether, We have revealed a new pathway (PGRN-EZH2-PLZF), which regulates the Th2 responses of iNKT cells and provides a potentially new target for asthma treatment.

