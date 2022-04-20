Trains: Sheep get on to Welsh Highland Railway line

Plans to reopen a disused branch rail line look set to go ahead. The Waterside line between Southampton and Fawley closed to regular passengers in 1966 but had been used for occasional freight trains. Network Rail has backed the idea of running a shuttle passenger service part way along the...
Train services between Northampton and Milton Keynes were disrupted due to trespassers on the railway today (March 26). There was cancellations at Bletchley as all lines were blocked due to the incident. There were delays throughout the afternoon. London Northwestern Railway said on their website: "Train services running through this...
Injuries suffered by a crew member who later died after being crushed on an offshore vessel were underestimated, a sheriff has said. Pjero Kurida, 29, died in hospital after being crushed while the ER Athina was off Aberdeen in 2012. Coastguards were not alerted and he was instead taken ashore...
The new president of Gloucestershire sits in the Bristol pavilion, his right foot encased in a protective boot after one stringent workout too many, and contemplates a very different approach to county cricket officialdom. 'I'm not going to stand there in a blazer sipping a gin and tonic,' says David...
A fire at a block of flats was likely started by a cigarette which had not been been properly put out, firefighters said. Five adults and two children were led to safety from Nauls Mill House in Coventry after the blaze broke out on Saturday. At its height, 75 firefighters...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a fall at a block of flats. Police were called to Lansdowne Court in Easton, Bristol, shortly before 00:30 BST on Tuesday by a member of the public. A woman was found at the bottom of...
Four people have been seriously injured after a car travelling the wrong way on the M1 motorway crashed head-on into another car. A black Skoda Fabia which had earlier failed to stop for police hit a blue BMW 320 on the northbound side near Wakefield at about 21:10 BST on Monday.
A man and his dog had to be rescued after they became trapped on a sand bank in Cleethorpes in rising water. Richard Burton, from Sheffield, said the water came up to his chest and he had to hold his pet Lola over his shoulder until they could be saved.
Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man outside an Asda are appealing for two witnesses to come forward. Two teenagers have been charged with murder after Ian Kirwan, 53, from Redditch in Worcestershire, was stabbed in the town on 8 March. West Mercia Police say a man and a...
A rail workers' union has said it intends to ballot more than 40,000 workers in a dispute over pay and jobs, which could trigger the "biggest rail strike in modern history". The RMT union said Network Rail plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs as part of a £2bn reduction in spending.
A man from Paisley who went missing on a fishing trip to the Highlands was later spotted in Inverness. David Mooney, 43, was spending the Easter weekend with friends on Loch Cluanie in Glen Shiel, but left the group unexpectedly at 13:30 on Sunday. Police Scotland said there was a...
Almost 300 weapons were anonymously handed in during the Knife Angel's month-long stay in Worcester. The 27ft-tall (8m) sculpture was created from more than 100,000 confiscated blades and was designed to raise awareness of the impact of violent crime. About 152,000 people came to see the statue during its time...
A farmer who owns the land which is home to an historic landmark has hit back at claims it has been neglected. The white horse chalk carving at Osmington, Dorset is a tribute to King George III and more than 200 years old. It received a makeover before nearby Weymouth...
Comments / 0