Protected areas don't always boost biodiversity

By University of Exeter
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProtected areas such as national parks have a "mixed impact" on wildlife, according to the largest ever global study of their effects. The findings show that managing parks to protect species and their habitats is crucial—and without such management, parks are more likely to be ineffective. Next month...

phys.org

