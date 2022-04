Call this a club fitting. For your golf drinks. This website has deftly instructed you how to hit drivers, irons and putters. It’s offered advice on which of those clubs to purchase. We’ve even told you the best way to make burgers and breakfast sandwiches. But you’re going to need to wash those down. Or celebrate a birdie. Or wash a bogey. And you’re going to need to do it correctly.

