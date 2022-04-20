ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Pterosaur discovery solves ancient feather mystery

By University College Cork
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team of paleontologists has discovered remarkable new evidence that pterosaurs, the flying relatives of dinosaurs, were able to control the color of their feathers using melanin pigments. The study, published in the journal Nature, was led by University College Cork (UCC) paleontologists Dr. Aude Cincotta and Prof....

phys.org

Comments / 6

