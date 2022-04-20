ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Chinese team breaks distance record for quantum secure direct communication

By report
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers at Tsinghua University in China, has broken the distance record for quantum secure direct communication (QSDC) by sending information using their protocol a distance of 102.2 km. In their paper published in the journal Light: Science and Applications, the group describes how they devised a new QSDC...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

Capturing Solar Energy and Converting It to Electricity When Needed – Up to 18 Years Later

The researchers behind an energy system that makes it possible to capture solar energy, store it for up to eighteen years, and release it when and where it is needed have now taken the system a step further. After previously demonstrating how the energy can be extracted as heat, they have now succeeded in getting the system to produce electricity, by connecting it to a thermoelectric generator. Eventually, the research – developed at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden – could lead to self-charging electronic gadgets that use stored solar energy on demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Quantum interference directed chiral Raman scattering in 2-D enantiomers

Raman scattering spectroscopy is a necessary and accurate method to characterize lattice structure and probe electron-photon and electron-phonon interactions. In the quantum realm, electrons at the ground states can be excited to intermediate energy levels by photons, then be coupled to phonons to emit photons with changed energies. The elementary Raman processes can interfere with each other via possible pathways to give rise to intriguing scattering effects. In a new report now published in Nature Communications, Shishu Zhang and a research team in nanochemistry and materials science in China described quantum interference that can lead to significant chiral Raman response in monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides with triclinic symmetry and showed a large circular intensity difference for monolayer rhenium dichalcogenide. The results revealed chiral Raman spectra as a new manifestation of quantum interference to Raman scattering processes to inspire the induction of chiral optical responses in materials.
PHYSICS
IFLScience

Record-Breaking Qubit Storage Brings Quantum Telecommunication Closer

For decades, scientists have chased the dream of quantum computing, which would transform information processing. An accompanying dream is long-distance quantum telecommunication, which would allow distant quantum computers to be linked together. For this to occur, however, we need to be able to extend the length of time over which quantum bits of information can be stored, so a new storage record is an important step forward, even if the time is still shorter than the human capacity to detect.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Entanglement#Quantum Network#Hackers#Chinese#Tsinghua University#Qsdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
Ars Technica

United States commits to ending “reckless” anti-satellite missile testing

The United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday. With this declaration, the country seeks to establish a new norm for responsible behavior in space. "We have consistently condemned these tests and called them reckless, but that is not enough," Harris said. "Today we...
MILITARY
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Using quantum vibration properties between molecules to speed up reactions between compounds

A pair of researchers, one with the Southern University of Science and Technology, the other the Institute of Atomic and Molecular Sciences, has developed a means for using quantum vibration properties between molecules to speed up reactions between compounds. In their paper published in the journal Nature Chemistry, Huilin Pan and Kopin Liu describe how they used vibrations in certain types of methane molecules to speed up a reaction during mixing with chlorine using "quantum phase control."
CHEMISTRY
Space.com

A large solar storm could knock out the power grid and the internet — an electrical engineer explains how

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. David Wallace, Assistant Clinical Professor of Electrical Engineering, Mississippi State University. On Sept. 1 and 2, 1859, telegraph systems around the world failed catastrophically. The operators of the telegraphs reported...
SATELLITES
Nature.com

Macroscale double networks: highly dissipative soft composites

Hydrogels contain large amounts of water, making them useful in biomaterial applications. However, their inherent softness prevents their direct use in load-bearing applications. By incorporating toughening mechanisms through the double network concept, the mechanical properties of hydrogels have been greatly improved. In this Focus Review, our goal is to consider recent attempts to achieve hydrogel composites with further improved strength and toughness that could lead to the development of prosthetic biomaterials. We outline the way in which the double network concept improves the mechanical properties of gels and the specific mechanical traits that are enabled. We next review the current literature on soft composites, noting that the reinforcement mechanisms often differ from the double network concept, and summarize the types of properties that these materials can achieve. We also highlight the difficulties of working with hydrogels versus simple elastomers. Finally, we look at a recent subset of materials that utilize a mechanism analogous to the double network concept to achieve toughening on the macroscale. Macroscale double networks provide a unique opportunity to improve the mechanical properties of all soft materials for a wide range of applications.
JAPAN
Tom's Hardware

40 Million Core Chinese Exascale Supercomputer Performs Quantum Simulations

A multidisciplinary team of researchers from universities across China recently published a paper (PDF, via Underfox) sketching an efficient and scalable route to solving some of the most complex problems facing scientists today. Among the team's hardware and software innovations, perhaps the most eyebrow-raising claim is that they solved a huge problem with very high precision using an exascale supercomputer packing "up to 40 million heterogeneous sw26010pro cores."
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Is Quantum Cognition the Path to Strong AI (or Artificial General Intelligence)?

Quantum cognition may be the next frontier to explaining the mind. Quantum cognition is an emerging field of research where it is applied the mathematical formalism of quantum theory inspires the development of new models of cognition. Examples of these human phenomena are memory, information retrieval, language, decision making, social interaction, personality psychology, and philosophy of mind. We are witnessing the rise of a field with applications in areas such as perception, conceptual judgments, decision-making, and information retrieval.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy