Breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day, and for anyone trying to lose weight, it’s essential to never miss this step. While you’re at it, starting the day off with energy-filled, satiating foods is the way to go, which is why countless experts swear by having whole grains first thing in the morning. Whole grains are naturally high in fiber, which keeps you fuller for longer and able to maintain a healthy body weight (and lose more if desired!)

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 15 DAYS AGO