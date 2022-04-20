ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Parts of the world are heading toward an insect apocalypse, study suggests

By Rachel Ramirez
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Extreme land use combined with warming temperatures are pushing insect ecosystems toward collapse in some parts of the world, scientists reported Wednesday. The study, published in the journal Nature, identified for the first time a clear and alarming link between the climate crisis and high-intensity agriculture and showed that,...

#Insect Biodiversity#United Nations#Native Species#The University Of Sussex#Crops
