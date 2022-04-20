ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Reading list: How Philadelphia schools are grappling with gun violence

By Caroline Bauman and Chalkbeat Staff
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iC0RC_0fEkT2Yg00
Principal Keisha Wilkins walks through the halls of Martin Luther King High School in the East Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Wilkins finds herself among school leaders balancing students’ academic and personal needs amid growing gun violence throughout the city. | Kriston Jae Bethel for Chalkbeat

Amid rising gun violence in Philadelphia, educators and students are calling for greater support, including more funding for trauma-responsive programming, grief counseling, recreational support, and summer programming.

Violence in Philadelphia has reached historic levels, with the city surpassing 500 homicides last year, the highest number since 1990. Teenagers and children have been swept up in this surge. This reality is taking a toll on schools, which are already reeling from the disruption of the pandemic and now struggle to meet the mental health needs of students who have been shot, lost loved ones, or fear for their own safety.

As Philadelphia officials outline steps to stem violence in and around schools, Chalkbeat wants to hear directly from students, educators, and school leaders on how schools can better support students experiencing community trauma. How can schools best spend precious resources? What do students feel has made a difference in their own lives? What resources can help equip educators? (Have you been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia? We want to hear from you here. )

During an April 20 discussion hosted by Chalkbeat Philadelphia and Resolve Philly, students, experts, and educators will talk about their suggestions for the Philadelphia school district. Read on for Chalkbeat’s reading list for event attendees and anyone who wants to better understand how these issues are playing out in Philadelphia schools and beyond.

We hope you find these compiled stories and list of resources helpful. Do you have any remaining questions? Or story ideas for us? Reach out at philly.tips@chalkbeat.org .

Behind bars: School inside Philly’s juvenile center feels brunt of city’s gun violence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ypxj3_0fEkT2Yg00 Kriston Jae Bethel for Chalkbeat
A student at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Center School Program shares their thoughts on the city’s gun violence during an interview.

The spike in Philadelphia youth involved in gun violence has staff at the school district’s Juvenile Justice Services Center School calling for help .

The goal of the center’s school is to keep students on track with their education and help them transition back to a traditional school after their arrest. But Principal Deana Ramsey said the rise in gun violence has not been met with an increase in staffing or mental health supports, leading her and others to worry the center isn’t fulfilling its mission to students.

The city’s gun violence crisis, coming amid the coronavirus pandemic, has put pressure on the West Philadelphia center, whose students accounted for 12.7% of all shooting victims enrolled in city schools through April of last school year, according to school district data.

Read the full story.

Some kids ‘don’t come back’: One Philly school grapples with gun violence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGWVR_0fEkT2Yg00 Kriston Jae Bethel for Chalkbeat
Principal Keisha Wilkins walks through the auditorium of Martin Luther King High School in Philadelphia as the school’s cheerleading squad practices on the stage.

In more than six years as principal of Martin Luther King High School in Philadelphia, Keisha Wilkins has developed a ritual of sending students off in the afternoon with the same parting words: “I love you, be safe, see you tomorrow.”

But twice in the past year at the 551-student school in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, students haven’t returned. A junior was found shot to death while attending a vigil for another shooting victim last October. And a junior was found shot in the head on Mother’s Day, sitting in a car around the corner from his grandmother’s house.

“There are some kids that don’t come back the next day,” she said, “and it’s not because they don’t want to come back, but it’s because their life is taken prematurely because they had to make adult decisions as children. It’s very hard for us as a school.”

School leaders find themselves balancing these students’ academic and personal needs. For Wilkins, this means developing a relationship with local police officers, offering weekly grief counseling, and searching for programming to keep students on the right track. But she knows she is facing an uphill battle — she estimates 30 teens and young adults with ties to the school have been murdered during her tenure.

“You can’t normalize violence, can’t normalize grief, but you can at least give some outlet,” she said.

Read the full story .

‘Our schools are a safe place’: Philadelphia officials outline steps to stem violence in and around schools

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wCuQ_0fEkT2Yg00 Kriston Jae Bethel for Chalkbeat
Student art lines a hallway as staff enter a room at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Center School Program.

Amid a troubling wave of gun violence impacting the lives of Philadelphia students, the district’s director of school safety declared that city leaders are mobilizing resources and cementing collaborations to keep children out of harm’s way .

“Our schools are a safe place,” said Kevin Bethel, a former deputy police commissioner who spent 30 years with the department before joining the district two years ago. “They’ve always been a safe place. They continue to be one of the safest places in the city of Philadelphia regardless of the incidents we’ve had recently. Our schools are safe.”

Bethel’s declaration came during a press conference where he and Superintendent William Hite announced that, as part of their strategy to keep students safe, the district plans to pay community members to help patrol areas around school buildings during arrival and dismissal.

Read the full story.

Caroline Bauman connects Chalkbeat journalists with our readers as the community engagement manager and previously reported at Chalkbeat Tennessee. Connect with Caroline at cbauman@chalkbeat.org .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video Shows Victim Running Away As Suspect Fires Several Shots At Him In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. The 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face and thigh, fell down, but then got back up and kept running as more shots were fired at him. Suspect photo (Credit:Philadelphia police) The shooting happened on April 4 at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street. The victim was treated at Einstein Medical Center and is recovering. If you have any information on this shooting, call police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Man Killed In North Philadelphia Shooting As 64-Year-Old Marvin Leslie

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 64-year-old man died after he was shot once in the head while inside an SUV in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Police identified the victim was Marvin Leslie of Philadelphia. Police say he was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Police say he was shot in the head by occupants of a passing dark-colored Ford SUV. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. The incident is currently being investigated by the homicide unit. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple University Study Connects Dots Between Philadelphia Gun Violence, COVID Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Connecting the dots between Philadelphia’s gun violence and the pandemic. Brand new information could help us better understand the crisis. A Temple University research team has examined the people and the places impacted by gun violence during the pandemic. CBS3 spoke to one of the doctors involved. Here’s what they found. “More women and children were shot than before the start of the pandemic. There were also a greater number of shooting incidents in which four or more people were shot, and overall, our city has seen almost double the number of people shot since the pandemic started,” Dr. Iman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Man Critically Injured After Being Ambushed By At Least 2 Gunmen In West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was left critically injured Thursday night after he was ambushed by at least two gunmen in West Philadelphia. The victim’s car was riddled with bullets. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue at North 52nd Street. Police tell Eyewitness News the 20-year-old victim was in a red Honda when two people drove up in an SUV and opened fire. The victim then got out and managed to run to a gas station before collapsing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#West Philadelphia
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Soliciting Community Feedback With Public Meetings On How To Battle ‘Tragedy Of Violence’ In City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As of Tuesday, the City of Philadelphia sits at 110 homicides in 2022. It’s a tough number to say and face, and the community is being invited to show up at a series of meetings across the city over the next several weeks to give their ideas on how to stop the violence and turn things around. Some solutions include jobs to cleaning up neighborhoods. Every option was on the table Tuesday night in hopes to stop the violence plaguing the city. Tackling violence one idea at a time. “Our meetings are different because we’re not talking at people, we’re...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Why is Philadelphia requiring masks again today when other cities aren't?

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s return to indoor masking on Monday has drawn as many different reactions as there are new variants of the coronavirus. Relief among those concerned about the recent rise in cases of covid-19. Grudging acceptance from others. And resentment among those who see the move as overcautious and arbitrary. Over the weekend, several businesses and residents filed a lawsuit in Commonwealth Court challenging the city’s right to impose the mandate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hidden City Philadelphia

Unlisted Philadelphia: North Broad Street Station

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Spring 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. Unlisted Philadelphia highlights interesting and significant Philadelphia buildings not yet listed on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. To learn more about the local designation process and how you can participate in nominating a building to the Philadelphia Register, visit the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia’s website for more information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

‘Students are petrified’ to go to school amid rising Philly gun violence

An unidentified student talks of his experience with gun violence in Philadelphia inside the school at the Juvenile Justice Services Center. | Kriston Jae Bethel for Chalkbeat. Philadelphia schools can’t ignore rising gun violence if they want to reverse the trend, students said during a Wednesday panel discussion sponsored by Chalkbeat Philadelphia. That means creating safe spaces for students to express their fears and acknowledging that gun violence affects everyone.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
WCIA

Students use theater to process gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Gun violence has been on the rise across the region and the Champaign community for some time now. A group of high school students had a chance to discuss that through self-expression. For weeks, students from several schools have been working on a special kind of production. “To me, personally, put […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading community marches in support of ending gun violence

READING, Pa. - After another deadly shooting in the city, the Reading community is gathering in an effort to end the gun violence. Berks County residents gathered at City Park on Sunday, urging the community to come together and stop the shootings. Demonstrators started gathering at the band shell at...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

6 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia Leave 1 Person Dead, 10 Others Injured On Easter Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six shootings in Philadelphia on Sunday left one person dead and 10 others injured. Police say a man was shot one time in his lower back and killed early Sunday morning in Kensington.  The shooting happened on the 300 block of East Ontario Street around 4:15 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5 a.m., according to officials.  Police say a man was shot 12 times throughout his body in North Philadelphia. The shooting took place at the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street around 3:15 p.m. The man was placed in critical condition, police say.  A shooting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 http://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy