Business: Mortgage rates on the rise

By Jennifer Kushinka
 1 day ago

As mortgage rates and home prices rise amid tight inventory, more people are feeling pessimistic about the future of their housing options. A new survey from the New York Fed finds that while households expect strong home price growth of 7% over the next year, renters see a lower probability of ever owning a home – down to 43% from 52% last year. Renters also expect rent increases of 11-1/2% over the next 12 months, up from 6.6% last year.

Popeyes has big expansion plans.  The chicken chain says it will open more than 200 new locations this year.  Over half of those will feature double drive-thrus, designed to get customers through the queue faster. Popeyes has been a growth driver for parent company Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Burger King and Tim Hortons.

