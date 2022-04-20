USPS holding job fair today at Wilkes-Barre Post Office

WILKES-BARRE — The U.S. Postal Service Monday said it is offering a “unique opportunity to work locally,” and will hold a job fair today, Wednesday, April 20, at the Wilkes Barre Post Office, 300 S. Main St., Wilkes Barre.

The postal service said it is looking to fill positions not only in Wilkes Barre, but for surrounding offices too, including Berwick, Dallas, Pittston and Tunkhannock.

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

A news release stated, “As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan — “Delivering for America” — the postal service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce.”

Applicants should bring two (2) valid forms of I.D. to the job fair. Fingerprinting will be done on-site.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions.

Applications are accepted online only at — www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.

See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.