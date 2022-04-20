ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW LONDON NOTES: nonprofit organization Simon Acts helps local people in need

By Ellen Simmons
The Times-Gazette
 1 day ago

Simon appears in the Bible just once, as a bystander who agrees to help Jesus carry the cross. Simon Acts is an organization whose mission is to act like Simon and help people who are in need. Begun in 2017, it was created to assist residents of the New London, Greenwich and Wakeman areas.

PREVIOUS NEW LONDON NOTES:Girl Scouts cookie sale ends with auction

Buddy Workman is the director of Simon Acts and Eric Green is assistant director. The program is led by a 17-member board whose officers are Mark Chase, president; Kevin Cramer, vice president; Marilyn Kamm, secretary; Dolores Marschall, treasurer.

Workman says Simon Acts’ mission is one of love, helping people who may need assistance paying for food, utility costs, rent or other necessity. Applications are located in many of the area churches, Firelands Electric, the village office and the library. Applicants need not be church members.

Simon Acts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that receives funding from individual donors, private company donors, local agencies such as the Norwalk Area United Fund and government entities such as Emergency Food Shelter Program. Since it is a volunteer organization with minimal expenses, close to 100 percent of the money goes to those in need.

The organization also has taken over the community garden. Workman says the FFA is growing seedlings for the garden, and the major need will be for community members to help plant, water, weed and reap.

For information about Simon Acts, contact Workman at 419-631-0683 or Green at 614-260-2018. Donations can be made payable to Simon Acts Inc. and mailed to Simon Acts, Inc. at 1971 Euclid Road, New London OH 44851. For more information, contact Chase at 419-651-5797.

Busy weekend in New London

The upcoming weekend is a busy one, with the Legion Auxiliary Swiss steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday; the Inspire New London Cinderella Prom Gown & Acc. Giveaway 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday at the Grange; and the free Quilt Guild Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at the Alliance Church.

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

