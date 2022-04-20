2 people injured after a rollover crash in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday morning, two people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Shreveport. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 8:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Hearne Avenue near Aero Drive [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .