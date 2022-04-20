ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

2 people injured after a rollover crash in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

 1 day ago

On Tuesday morning, two people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Shreveport. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 8:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Hearne Avenue near Aero Drive [...]

