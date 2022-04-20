ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC man accused of killing mother, grandmother then shooting at police deemed not competent to stand trial

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man accused of shooting his mother and stabbing his grandmother was deemed not competent by a judge.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal , Judge David Hall determined that William Scott is unable to understand the proceedings against him.

Scott will be taken to Central Regional Hospital to undergo treatment in order to mediate his psychosis. Then he would continue treatment to “restore his mental capacity.” State law dictates that he will stand trial if his mental capacity is deemed restored, the Journal outlines.

William Coleman Scott
Scott is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother and grandmother, as well as attempted murder after police say he shot at Winston-Salem police officers .

The situation unfolded on June 15, 2021, just after 3:30 p.m. when shots were fired into the District 1 police office on North Point Boulevard. Officers initiated a pursuit with the suspect and that led them to Hanes Park.

After the chase, Scott allegedly got out of the vehicle near Reynolds High School Gymnasium and began firing at officers . Officers returned fire and chased him through the Hanes Park area, in the midst of a children’s summer camp . Scott was shot during the pursuit and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The State Bureau of Investigation worked to investigate the officer-involved shooting, as is standard procedure .

An officer was injured in a traffic crash while on the way to the scene, but his injuries were minor. No officers were shot.

After Scott was taken into custody, Forsyth County deputies traced the license plate from Scott’s vehicle to a home in Clemmons, where they found his mother dead inside. She had been shot.

Officers then went to the Winston-Salem home of Scott’s grandmother , Glenda Snow Corriher, and found her stabbed to death. At the time, neighbors said that William Scott had been living with his grandmother for about a year.

At the time, the family released a statement through their pastor.

“While we may never know all the reasons why this has happened, we can say that we know, now more than ever, the agony and heartbreak that failing mental health can bring to a family,” the statement said in part.

A day after the shooting, Scott was charged with the murders of his mother and grandmother by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department and Winston-Salem Police Department respectively.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

