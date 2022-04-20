ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

IAFNS and Arkansas Children’s Nutrition Center Team Up for 3-Part Webinar Series

 1 day ago

Newswise — Washington D.C. – Join childhood nutrition researchers as they share their latest findings in a series of May webinars hosted by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences. Scholars from Arkansas Children's Nutrition Center (ACNC) — a National Human Research Center established...

Community Policy