Saint Louis, MO

FBI sees more sextortion involving young boys

By Kim Hudson
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS – The FBI is getting weekly complaints about sextortion of teens, and those increasing complaints involve boys. Akil Davis is Acting Special Agent...

KMOV

Local FBI division seeing uptick in sextortion targeting teen boys

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMIOV) – The St. Louis division of the FBI has seen an uptick in sextortion targeting teenage boys. Officials told News 4 predators pretending to be teenage girls push the boys into performing explicit acts on video. The offenders then threaten to make the video public unless the teen pays up.
UpNorthLive.com

FBI warns of predators targeting boys with sextortion schemes on social media

WASHINGTON (7News) – The FBI is reporting an increase in online sextortion schemes targeting young boys. Predators are posing as young girls on social media and getting boys to share images and videos of themselves engaging in explicit sexual activities, according to a release from the FBI Washington Field Office.
Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That's when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. "(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge," the girl's mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. "And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That's all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother's worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn't there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton's son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey's family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans' Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver's door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey's arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video 'shows them attacking homeless people'

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as "La Diablita," or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
