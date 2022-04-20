Marilyn J. Hubbert, 98

Jessica Lynn Spiker, age 14, of Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 3:00 AM – Sunday, April 17, 2022, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM – Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst celebrating mass. Burial will be in the Kibler Cemetery in rural Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 AM – Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the church and again 9:30-10:30 AM, before the mass. In loving memory of Jessica, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Catholic School or The Family Life Center – Newton. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.

WHEELER, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO