Newton, IL

Marilyn J. Hubbert, 98

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
 1 day ago

Marilyn J. Hubbert, age 98, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 3:47 PM – Friday, April 15, 2022, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Graveside services celebrating Marilyn’s life will be held at 10:00 AM – Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery...

Effingham Radio

Cody J. Blair, 17

Cody J. Blair, age 17, of Farina, Illinois passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour viewing prior to the service. Dan Laack will be officiating. Burial will be at Mason Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at Oil Belt Christian Camp in Flora. Memorials may go to Diabetes Research Center at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, North Clay FFA, and Clay County 4H.
FARINA, IL
Effingham Radio

Charles Edward “Charlie” Dhom, 95

Charles Edward “Charlie” Dhom, age 95, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 10:45 AM – Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM – Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst celebrating mass. Private burial will be in the New Saint Peter Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM – Friday, April 22, 2022, at the church. In loving memory of Charles, memorials may be made to the Saint Thomas Catholic School. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
NEWTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Katherine Rose Clark, 91

Katherine Rose Clark, age 91, of Dundas, Illinois passed away peacefully on Monday, April 18, 2022 in her home. Cremation rites will be accorded to Mrs. Clark. Burial will be in the Redford Cemetery at a later date. Katherine was born on November 12, 1930, in Newton, Illinois the daughter...
DUNDAS, IL
Effingham Radio

Jessica Lynn Spiker, 14

Jessica Lynn Spiker, age 14, of Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 3:00 AM – Sunday, April 17, 2022, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM – Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst celebrating mass. Burial will be in the Kibler Cemetery in rural Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 AM – Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the church and again 9:30-10:30 AM, before the mass. In loving memory of Jessica, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Catholic School or The Family Life Center – Newton. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
WHEELER, IL
Effingham Radio

David Ray Meeks, Jr., 52

David Ray Meeks, Jr. age 52 of Robinson, Illinois passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. Services celebrating David’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 25th in the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
ROBINSON, IL
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College President April 2022 Editorial

The following is an Editorial from Dr. Josh Bullock, Lake Land College President:. As we celebrate National Community College Month this April, I would like to take this opportunity to share with you the impact a community college can have on someone’s life through the eyes of one of our students, Logan Puckett of Pana.
PANA, IL
Effingham Radio

Bruce Alan Apple, 62

Bruce Alan Apple, age 62, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 4:44 AM – Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Arbor Rose Assisted Living in Robinson, Illinois. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM – Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 1:00–2:00 PM (1 hours) prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. In loving memory of Bruce, memorials may be made to Saved by Grace Animal Rescue.
NEWTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Mary Lou Mullikin, 85

Mary Lou Mullikin, 85, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 9:29 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022. Mary was born on November 25, 1936, in Macedonia, Illinois, the daughter of Fred and Bessie (Edwards) Walker. She worked as a secretary for SIU Edwardsville, McDonnell Douglas and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals in the St. Louis area for many years. Mary mostly enjoyed reading and watching all sports on tv.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Georgia Ann Bauer, 88

Georgia Ann Bauer, 88, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:18 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 in Villas of Holly Brook, Shelbyville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Nathan Woolery officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Laura Beth (Wheeler) Knierim, 77

Laura Beth (Wheeler) Knierim, 77, of Effingham, IL, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 15, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham surrounded by her family. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Thomas Maxedon, 87

Thomas Maxedon, 87, of Mattoon, IL, formerly of Oakland, IL, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, in his residence. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor, IL with Reverend Richard Eident officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Windsor Cemetery. Per Tom’s request, memorials may be made to his grandchildren’s college fund in care of Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, 207 N. Oak, Windsor, IL 61957. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MATTOON, IL

