In a move reminiscent of Fyre Festival booking Blink-182 to perform at its disastrous event in the Bahamas that ultimately failed to materialize, the LIV Golf Invitational might have its first participant. Robert Garrigus has filed for a release from the PGA Tour to play in the first event of the eight-event series in London at the Centurion Club from June 9-11, the journeyman confirmed on Tuesday to Golf Channel, though he declined to comment further.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO