Livingston, TX

Livingston man appointed to Trinity River Authority Board of Directors

By Sharon Raissi
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2Cfp_0fEkR0re00

AUSTIN, Texas ( KETK ) – Gov. Greg Abbott recently appointed a Livingston man to the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors.

Benny Fogleman was appointed alongside Margaret Keliher of Dallas and Roger Nober of Fort Worth. Fogleman is an agency owner with Farmer’s Insurance Group and a mortgage loan originator with 1st Alliance Mortgage Company, LLC.

Members of the TRA Board of Directors are appointed for six-year terms.

He holds a group one Life license and a Property and Casualty license with the State of Texas. Fogleman helps lead the eyeglasses program with the Livingston Lions Club and was recently elected as director of the club.

Fogleman previously served as president of Livingston Rotary Club.

Livingston, TX
Government
