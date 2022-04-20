ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver's 420 Festival: What you need to know

DENVER — The largest 420 festival in the world returns to downtown Denver on Wednesday. Denver’s Mile High 420 Festival will be held at Civic Center Park on Wednesday, April 20 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the event...

Westword

Denver's Newly Licensed Marijuana Lounge Closed on 4/20

Tetra Lounge, the newly licensed marijuana-friendly smoking lounge in RiNo, probably won't be open in time for 4/20, according to its owner. After a ribbon-cutting on March 30 with Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock to celebrate Tetra's new pot hospitality license, Dewayne Benjamin was confident that he'd pass the city's final inspections in time to mark the cannabis holiday on April 20. After all, he'd been operating Tetra as a private, members-only marijuana smoking lounge at 3039 Walnut Street since 2018, and had been renovating the building to make sure it would be up to code when inspection time came.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

There's a wealth of free events around town this week. You can head for the hills — or just learn about them during a talk by legendary photographer John Fielder and author Jeri Norgren. Along the way, you can stretch your mind and other body parts with yoga experts, go foraging for urban sustenance, or just stop by Civic Center Park on 4/20 for a contact high.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Marijuana Lounges, Classes and Other Places to Smoke Weed on 4/20

The unofficial marijuana holiday, 4/20, is almost here, and Denver has dozens of pot-centric events going on throughout the week, including the annual pilgrimage to Civic Center Park. The Mile High 420 Festival is free to attend and promises to be a smoke-filled show with thousands of attendees. But for...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

10 suspects indicted in gang-related shootings in Denver metro area

DENVER — A grand jury indicted 10 members of the Few But Plenty street gang who were responsible for 14 incidents, most of them drive-by shootings, across the Denver metro area, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Monday. The indictment followed a two-year investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Dumb Friends League Seeing ‘Alarming’ Number Of Pets Ending Up In Shelters

(CBS4) – According to the Denver Dumb Friends League, an alarming number of pets are ending up in shelters right now. In March alone, the organization had more than 1,100 animals come in to their three shelters. “It’s unusual because Colorado and Denver in particular, the communities love dogs. For the past decade before the pandemic we couldn’t keep dogs. Dogs flew out of here,” Katie Parker said. (credit: CBS) Parker is the Vice President of sheltering for the Denver Dumb Friends League. She says what they are seeing now is more than just pandemic related. “People having their lives disrupted because of COVID and...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Why is No Name Colorado Called No Name?

There are varying stories as to the history of how No Name got its famous moniker, but according to it's neighbor Glenwood Springs, No Name received its name thanks to the answers received from a questionnaire that the state sent to the town's residents. Apparently, in the box that asked...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Rare Look Inside a Colorado Mormon Temple

Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are not open to the public and are relatively secretive to non-members, but old footage has been discovered that gives us a rare glimpse inside Denver’s Mormon Temple. Location of Denver Colorado Mormon Temple. The Denver Mormon Temple is...
CENTENNIAL, CO
Westword

Denver Hit 69 Degrees at 4:20 P.M. on 4/20

KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: The Next Storm Is Different, The Metro Area Could Actually Get Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s now been more than three weeks since Denver has seen significant moisture. A shift in the weather pattern should soon break that streak. Colorado’s northern mountains received some light snow from a cold front Tuesday night but as expected, the front brought zero moisture to Denver and the Front Range. The only change in the metro area will be slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday. After officially reaching 80 degrees on Tuesday, it will be 5-10 degrees cooler which is still 5-10 degrees above normal. (source: CBS) Fire danger will continue to be elevated virtually everywhere but the highest concern is...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Here are 5 Places to Hunt for Geodes in Colorado

When it comes to rocks, geodes have to be one of the most unique. Plain spheres on the outside and chocked full of sparkly minerals on the inside. Geodes remind me of the saying "it's what's on the inside that counts". How Do Geodes Form?. According to the Carnegie Museum...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Here's the 2022 Yoga on the Rocks schedule

MORRISON, Colo. — Colorado yogis can once again do a downward dog in one of the most beautiful settings in the state. Yoga on the Rocks is coming back to Red Rocks this summer. Yoga on the Rocks will run Saturday mornings with dates in June through August. This...
COLORADO STATE
