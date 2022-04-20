ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock steel company W&W|AFCO to expand, expecting to create more than 100 jobs

By Miriam Battles
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A steel company whose products provide support for buildings and bridges across Arkansas is bringing a new investment and new jobs to the capital city.

W&W|AFCO Steel officials announced Wednesday that a new facility will be locating to the former LM Wind Power Building at the Port of Little Rock.

Company officials joined Governor Asa Hutchinson, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr and others to make the announcement, noting that this expansion will add an additional 115 full-time jobs over five years.

President and COO of W&W|AFCO Steel Grady Harvell explained that the new location will expand their production of fabricated steel used in bridges and commercial buildings.

“The new facility will enhance our ability to continue providing competitive steel bridges to the state of Arkansas and the region as well as increase our production capacity for steel building products,” Harvell said. “We are happy to partner with AEDC, Little Rock, and the Little Rock Port Authority in this expansion.”

Hutchinson also expressed his excitement on the city’s newest endeavor, stating “Much of Little Rock’s commercial buildings were built with AFCO steel, and I’m thrilled to see that a company that has invested so much in our community continues to prosper.”

According to company officials, W&W|AFCO Steel is the largest structural steel fabricator and erector in the United States and Secretary of Commerce Mike

Preston stated that the company’s decision to expand in Little Rock “further solidifies our state’s position as a national steel leader.”

Scott expressed his excitement over the many job opportunities that this expansion is expected to bring.

“With its central location and access to multiple modes of transportation, the Port of Little Rock is the best location in the country to grow a business,” he said.

