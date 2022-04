Step off 18th Street and into the Castro’s newest cocktail bar and lounge, Lobby Bar, which opens its doors this Wednesday, April 20. The sultry space located at 4230 18th Street is attached to Hotel Castro, a new-ish 12-room boutique hotel that debuted late last year — but there’s no direct entry to the bar from the hotel, making the “lobby” name more symbolic than a literal description of the physical space. Still, business partners Jesse Woodward (Hi Tops) and Blake Seely say they took inspiration from the long and storied history of great bars built alongside posh hotels. “There’s something about getting a drink at a hotel bar at the beginning of the night,” Seely says.

