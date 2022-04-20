Flood Warning issued for Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and west central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Issaquena; Sharkey; Warren; Yazoo The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Warren County in west central Mississippi Yazoo County in central Mississippi East central Issaquena County in west central Mississippi Southern Sharkey County in west central Mississippi * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Onward to near Redwood, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Valley Park around 1145 AM CDT. Oak Ridge around 1150 AM CDT. Holly Bluff and Phoenix around 1205 PM CDT. Tinsley around 1220 PM CDT. Little Yazoo around 1225 PM CDT. Yazoo City around 1230 PM CDT. Myrleville around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Satartia and Bentonia. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS ・ 29 DAYS AGO