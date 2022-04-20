Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jeff Davis; Montgomery; Toombs The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in southeast Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Charlotteville. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Bankfull conditions occur along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Some flooding begins in low lying areas around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage in south Montgomery County. The water will approach portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water reaches the top of the public boat ramp by the bridge. Flood waters expand in low lying areas in south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will begin to cover portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO