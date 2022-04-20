Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Barry; McDonald; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN BARRY, NORTHERN MCDONALD AND SOUTHERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 740 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. As much as 7 inches of rain may have fallen near Goodman with automated gauge reports between 3 and 4 inches in the Goodman area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Neosho, Cassville, Seneca, Anderson, Goodman, Purdy, Seligman and Exeter. This includes the following low water crossings Elkhorn Creek at Highway CC, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Shoal Creek at Farm Road 2110, Hickory Creek at Coler RD and Buffalo Creek at Klondike Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
