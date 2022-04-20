Santa Paula to cover some residents' unpaid water bills

Some Santa Paula residents with overdue water bills are getting a break thanks to a state grant for COVID-19 pandemic relief.

The city is using $366,000 in funds from the State Water Resources Control Board through the California Water and Wastewater Arrearage Payment Program to cover overdue residential and commercial water bill payments as a result of the pandemic, according to a news release.

The state water board created the payment program using federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the release. Community water systems statewide were eligible to apply for one-time grant funding to give their customers a partial or full reprieve for unpaid water bills from March 4, 2020 to June 15, 2021.

The state provided $985 million to community water systems to address debts related to the pandemic.

Eligible Santa Paula water customers have received an account credit and were notified via mail by the city. The city applied an average of $193.71 as bill credit for 1,687 residential households, according to the release.

Customers who have a balance after the credit was applied will be notified of payment plan options and have 30 days to enroll in a plan.

"While this credit only applies to the water side of the bill, it is a good start," Mayor Jenny Crosswhite said in a statement. "I would like to thank the California State Water Board for creating this program and selecting the city of Santa Paula as one of its award recipients.”

Customers are protected from shutoffs as long as they enroll in a payment plan within 30 days of notice and don't default on the payment plan, according to the release. The protections don't apply to customers who have debts before or after the eligible billing period.

For questions regarding the bills and payment plans, contact the city's finance department at 805-933-4211.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.