ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jackass 4.5 is coming to Netflix next month

By Anthony McGlynn
thedigitalfix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Knoxville and rest of the Jackass crew are bringing their latest comedy movie to streaming sooner than expected. Jackass 4.5, an extended cut of Jackass Forever, will arrive on Netflix on May 20. This is actually quite soon, given the adventure movie only arrived in theatres on February...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
E! News

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix. On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching. Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Preston Lacy
Person
Jasper Dolphin
Person
Steve O
Person
Chris Pontius
Person
Dave England
Person
Ehren Mcghehey
Person
Johnny Knoxville
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (April 15)

The weekend is almost upon us. In addition to some much-needed time off of school and work, the weekend also means most major streaming services are going to be adding new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Amazon's Prime Video all have new titles on the way. From Thursday to Sunday, there will be new options made available for everyone looking to relax on the couch sometime this weekend.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

People are saying this one scene in a Netflix horror show went way too far

It’s no secret that Netflix has enjoyed plenty of success with horror genre content over the past few years. As we’ve frequently covered here, you’ll find tons of scary and eerie stuff on the streamer right now — if that’s what you’re into. Lately, however, people have been talking about one show along these lines and one scene in particular as its most memorable. A scene that’s the stuff that nightmares are made of.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Reality Series Knocks Bridgerton Out of Netflix Top Spot

Bridgerton has been an absolute force for Netflix since it first debuted back in 2020. The first season became the most-watched original series for the streaming service at the time. The second season, which arrived a couple of weeks ago, delivered the biggest single weekend for any Netflix original TV season ever, and it has been leading the Netflix Top 10 list ever since it premiered. Early this week, however, Bridgerton was knocked off its top spot on the list.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement#Stunts#Jackass Forever
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 8

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Four Brothers, Shrek Forever After, and The Blind Side. As you head into the weekend, you may be looking for something to watch on Netflix in your free time. Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart can help you pick the perfect flick. The most popular movie on Netflix on Friday, April 8 is Four Brothers, a Mark Wahlberg-led crime drama from 2005. No. 2 is Shrek Forever After, the fourth and as-of-now final movie in the iconic animated comedy franchise. No. 3 is The Blind Side, the inspirational sports drama featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Sandra Bullock. No. 4 is 2004 adventure comedy Without a Paddle. And No. 5 is Monster-in-Law, a romantic comedy two-hander starring Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda from 2005. The 2000s are back, baby!
NFL
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Hypebae

An Abercrombie & Fitch Documentary Is Coming to Netflix

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch is slated to release on Netflix, following the popularity of other documentaries such as The Tinder Swindler. The title will explore the brand’s peak during the late ’90s and the early aughts due to its “all-American” image. However, there has been much controversy surrounding the label’s exclusionary marketing and discriminatory practices. One such instance was the teen retailer’s lawsuit against American Eagle, in which it claimed that the competing clothing store had plagiarized some of its designs.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: Jada Pinkett Smith's Husband And Family Now Out Of Hollywood's A-List Following Oscar Slap? King Richard Star Reportedly Not Appearing In New Movies Anytime Soon

Will Smith has been making headlines for weeks now following his violent outburst on the Oscar stage on March 27. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face due to the latter's comedic monologue that included a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’ Producer J. Miles Dale Strikes Creative Partnership With Netflix

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: J. Miles Dale, the Oscar-winning producer of The Shape of Water and an Oscar nominee for Nightmare Alley, has formed a creative partnership with Netflix. Dale will produce feature films under a multi-year first-look deal via his Demilo Films banner. Dale’s currently an executive producer and co-showrunner on the Netflix series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and also executive producer on the Netflix series Sex/Life. “Having just produced two series on the TV side at Netflix, I’m beyond excited to begin this new adventure with the feature film team,” Dale said. “I enjoyed...
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2022

Before Netflix makes good on its plan to crack down on users signing in to random relatives' accounts, you’ll want to binge-watch these titles that are leaving in April. The popular streaming service has to make room for the new—and new-to-Netflix—television series and movies that are expected to premiere soon. Before we embrace the new, we have to, unfortunately, say goodbye to beloved shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson’s Creek. If you’re a fan of the James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson teen drama, don’t worry. The series is still available to stream on HBO Max for all your teen-angst needs. For the romantics at heart, About Time and Dear John are also leaving the platform, not to mention a void in our hearts in the shape of Channing Tatum.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix Acquires Second Video Game Studio This Month

Netflix on Thursday announced it's acquired a video game studio known for making mobile games in order to expand its efforts to include gaming in its video streaming service. Boss Fight Entertainment, which was formed in 2013 by former Zynga employees, has made several games for smartphones and tablets, including Dungeon Boss available for iOS and Android devices. The acquisition will allow Boss Fight to keep making ad-free games without monetization that will be available to Netflix subscribers, the studio's founders said in a press release.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pymnts

Netflix Launching New Mobile Games This Month

Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday (March 22) announced the release of several new Netflix Games on Android and iOS devices, available free to all subscribers with no ads, fees or in-app purchases required, according to a company press release. “Whether you’re craving a casual game to jump right into the...
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

Will There Be a ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 on Netflix?

Netflix’s steamiest and yearn-worthiest regency drama has just returned with its second installment, causing Bridgerton fans everywhere to celebrate with glee. But of course, Bridgerton fans are nothing if not impatient, and there is already an aching desire to know what’s coming next. Is this the end of Bridgerton? Or is there more swooning to come?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy