Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 08:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County Intense snow showers will impact portions of northwestern Lemhi, Deer Lodge, east central Ravalli, south central Granite, northwestern Silver Bow and southeastern Powell Counties through 930 AM MDT At 836 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow showers along a line extending from 17 miles northeast of Deer Lodge to 20 miles west of North Fork. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility and snow covered roads could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Deer Lodge, Anaconda, Warm Springs, Galen, Gregson Hot Springs, West Valley, North Fork, Gibbonsville, Leesburg, Crackerville, Fishtrap, Cobalt, Racetrack, Lost Creek, Opportunity, Shoup, Ramsay and Elliston. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 185 and 216. Highway 12 Garrison to MacDonald Pass between mile markers 20 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Comments / 0