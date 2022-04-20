Port of Benton to honor USS Triton crew members

Courtesy of US National Park Service

RICHLAND, Wash. — On May 12th, the Port of Benton will recognize the original crew members of the USS Triton during the submarine’s Operation Sandblast mission.

The ceremony will start at 10 AM at the USS Triton Sail Park, located at 3300 Port of Benton Boulevard in Richland. Officials said it’s the same week Triton surfaced off the coast of Delaware following a successful mission in 1960. That mission took the submarine around the globe, completely submerged and undetected for 26,723 nautical miles between February 24 to April 25, 1960. It’s reported that the submarine followed the route explorer Ferdinand Magellan attempted to navigate in 1521.

That top secret expedition was reportedly invaluable to the US because officials on board were able to gather oceanographic data. Additionally, the crew was able to demonstrate their endurance and the submarine’s technical capabilities during the Cold War.

Triton’s conning tower and 75-foot-long sail are on display in Richland, near the Columbia River at the USS Triton Sail Park to honor submariners and highlight the significance of USS Triton’s impact on the Nuclear age, according to a press release from the Port of Benton.

The park is nestled near the port’s barge slip and high dock where the US Navy transfers nuclear reactor compartments from decommissioned vessels onshore to be delivered to the Hanford Site.

If you didn’t know already, Triton was one of the first nuclear-powered subs, operated by dual nuclear reactors which come from the Hanford reactors. When it was commissioned in 1959, Triton was the largest, most powerful and most expensive sub ever built.

When it finished it’s mission, the Triton arrived in Spain to honor Magellan’s and its’ historic voyages. Then, it arrived in Delaware and surfaced on May 10, 1960.

More information on the history of the USS Triton can be found here.

The ceremony will be held on May 12th.