ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dolphins can consider Tyreek Hill their first-round draft choice

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QgdI_0fEkPJcc00

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins don't have a first-round draft pick because they traded it to the Chiefs in a deal for Tyreek Hill.

But general manager Chris Grier has a plan for next Thursday night, April 28.

"One of the guys said, 'We'll just watch Tyreek highlights during the draft,' Grier said Wednesday. "And it'll make us feel good.'"

On Tuesday, the Dolphins hit the practice fields for a voluntary mini-camp. And Grier liked what he saw from Hill, as he caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa.

"He's such a unique talent and even [Tuesday] on the field, he made a play, he went down and popped up and [went], 'No hands.'" Grier said. "He hopped up right off the ground. He's so explosive and springy, just the way he works in practice. His work ethic is unbelievable."

It's impossible to compare the known caliber of talent Hill is to the many first-round receivers who will be considered by NFL teams in about a week.

"It's unfair to compare any of those kids to Tyreek's skill set," Grier said. "It's a talented class of receivers. But obviously, you can't compare them to Tyreek at all, for what he does and what we feel he does in this offense and what a great fit he is."

Schad:Everyone wants Tua to 'prove it,' which is fine, but what does that entail?

Running Back Options:Dolphins could draft one of these 3 players with Florida ties?

Mikey Franchise:Dolphins' Gesicki not upset about 'team-friendly' tag

Don't expect the Dolphins to aggressively move back into the first round. Miami really values having two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

And Grier particularly likes the depth of this draft at offensive line and pass rusher. Perhaps Miami grabs one of each with their first two picks, which won't come until the third and fourth rounds.

“I think when you have as few picks as we do, you’ve got to be right on them," Grier said. "You have to be very deliberate and measured of the roster and what that guy’s role on the roster will be and how he fits."

Even though Miami currently holds only four picks, including two in the seventh round, they have not altered their rigorous pre-draft scouting process.

Why? In large part, Miami wants extensive reports on file for potential future moves.

"At the end of the day, you never know, this could be a trade a year or two on a player and if you haven’t done your work just because you don’t pick till 102, it could end up hurting you if you don’t have all the information if those opportunities arise," Grier said. "So for us, we had guys out at pro days, coaches are doing private workouts. We still have some private workouts going on here over the next week or so. So for us, it's been full steam ahead."

Grier understands how the perception of Grier changed before and after Miami signed Terron Armstead and traded for Hill.

"I have a teenage son that follows on Twitter," Grier said. "He said before we made the two moves, 'Man everyone hates you in South Florida. They're like you're not doing anything.' Then we get Armstead and make the trade and he's like, 'Man everyone loves you now.' I said, Hey it's the nature of the beast.'"

The Dolphins have clearly shifted from an accumulation of assets phase to a stockpiling talent to compete phase. Grier has found it humorous that he's being lumped in with Rams general manager Les Snead, who famously says "F--- them picks."

“My kids have told me there’s been a lot of memes about me – both good and bad," Grier said. "I think Les deserves credit for how they’ve done it, they won a Super Bowl. I’ve known Les for a long time and he has a very unique way of looking at things and it’s paid off.

"I still believe in building through the draft, I think the draft is an important way of building your team and having young assets to work through. But we’ve shown that we will always be aggressive if it comes to acquiring a good player."

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nfl Draft#American Football#Sports#Chiefs
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

WR Jarvis Landry Reportedly Taking Visit Tomorrow

Jarvis Landry is set to make the next of his free agent visits on Wednesday. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the Saints this week … Should be there tomorrow.”. Fowler also noted that “New Orleans has been looking for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
VikingsTerritory

Vikings-Chiefs Trade Theory Is a Pretty Massive One

The Kansas City Chiefs hold the 29th and 30th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, an extra gift from the Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins. A couple of weeks ago, VikingsTerritory explained how a trade with the Minnesota Vikings might make sense, coupling the 29th and 30th choices from the Chiefs — for Minnesota’s 12th overall selection. Then, the Chiefs would select a dazzling playmaker with the 12th pick, while the Vikings fortify the roster with two 1st-Rounders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tua Said About Brian Flores

When asked his opinion on former Miami head coach Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly give a glowing review. Tua is grateful that Flores welcomed him into the league as the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, but that’s about all he had to say about the former Dolphins leader.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy