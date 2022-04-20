Dolphins can consider Tyreek Hill their first-round draft choice

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins don't have a first-round draft pick because they traded it to the Chiefs in a deal for Tyreek Hill.

But general manager Chris Grier has a plan for next Thursday night, April 28.

"One of the guys said, 'We'll just watch Tyreek highlights during the draft,' Grier said Wednesday. "And it'll make us feel good.'"

On Tuesday, the Dolphins hit the practice fields for a voluntary mini-camp. And Grier liked what he saw from Hill, as he caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa.

"He's such a unique talent and even [Tuesday] on the field, he made a play, he went down and popped up and [went], 'No hands.'" Grier said. "He hopped up right off the ground. He's so explosive and springy, just the way he works in practice. His work ethic is unbelievable."

It's impossible to compare the known caliber of talent Hill is to the many first-round receivers who will be considered by NFL teams in about a week.

"It's unfair to compare any of those kids to Tyreek's skill set," Grier said. "It's a talented class of receivers. But obviously, you can't compare them to Tyreek at all, for what he does and what we feel he does in this offense and what a great fit he is."

Don't expect the Dolphins to aggressively move back into the first round. Miami really values having two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

And Grier particularly likes the depth of this draft at offensive line and pass rusher. Perhaps Miami grabs one of each with their first two picks, which won't come until the third and fourth rounds.

“I think when you have as few picks as we do, you’ve got to be right on them," Grier said. "You have to be very deliberate and measured of the roster and what that guy’s role on the roster will be and how he fits."

Even though Miami currently holds only four picks, including two in the seventh round, they have not altered their rigorous pre-draft scouting process.

Why? In large part, Miami wants extensive reports on file for potential future moves.

"At the end of the day, you never know, this could be a trade a year or two on a player and if you haven’t done your work just because you don’t pick till 102, it could end up hurting you if you don’t have all the information if those opportunities arise," Grier said. "So for us, we had guys out at pro days, coaches are doing private workouts. We still have some private workouts going on here over the next week or so. So for us, it's been full steam ahead."

Grier understands how the perception of Grier changed before and after Miami signed Terron Armstead and traded for Hill.

"I have a teenage son that follows on Twitter," Grier said. "He said before we made the two moves, 'Man everyone hates you in South Florida. They're like you're not doing anything.' Then we get Armstead and make the trade and he's like, 'Man everyone loves you now.' I said, Hey it's the nature of the beast.'"

The Dolphins have clearly shifted from an accumulation of assets phase to a stockpiling talent to compete phase. Grier has found it humorous that he's being lumped in with Rams general manager Les Snead, who famously says "F--- them picks."

“My kids have told me there’s been a lot of memes about me – both good and bad," Grier said. "I think Les deserves credit for how they’ve done it, they won a Super Bowl. I’ve known Les for a long time and he has a very unique way of looking at things and it’s paid off.

"I still believe in building through the draft, I think the draft is an important way of building your team and having young assets to work through. But we’ve shown that we will always be aggressive if it comes to acquiring a good player."