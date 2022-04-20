ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Florida panther dies on Polk Parkway near US 92 in Auburndale

By Gary White, The Ledger
 1 day ago
A Florida panther died from an apparent strike by a vehicle Sunday on the Polk Parkway near Auburndale.

The remains of a 2½-year-old male Florida panther were collected from the highway about 100 meters south of U.S. 92, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported. The agency said it suspected a vehicle collision as the cause of death.

It was the 11th reported death of a Florida panther this year, and all of the deaths have been attributed to vehicle collisions, the FWC reported.

The Florida panther is an endangered species, with an estimated population of 120 to 230, the FWC says. The animals previously ranged throughout the Southeast but are now mostly confined to a limited area of Southwest Florida.

The last reported death of a panther in Polk County occurred in 2020, according to the FWC’s public listing. That was a male of undetermined age killed by a train near Frostproof.

A 3-year-old male was found dead along Interstate 4 in Polk County in 2017, according to the database. The previous year, a 3-year-old male died after a collision with a vehicle on the Polk Parkway near Airport Road in Lakeland.

Most deaths of panthers in recent years have occurred in Hendry, Collier and Lee counties.

The FWC has documented several sightings of live panthers in Polk County over the past decade. Most recently, the agency reported a sighting near Frostproof on April 8. The FWC reported another sighting near Frostproof in 2021 and two in 2019.

The agency also reports visual confirmation of a panther near Brewster in 2019 and near Mulberry in 2018.

The FWC says that biologists gain valuable information by examining panther remains. Injured or dead panthers should be reported to the agency’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.

Niki Torres
22h ago

What they do need to do is stop taking their homes they're destroying all these forest where they live they don't have nowhere to go having all these houses factories for what they need to stop destroying this world

16
Gail barnes
22h ago

Oh but Polk just keeps building so the wild life has to try and find new areas to live. Less wild life, but more structures with cement and roads..Polk only after yearly tax dollars!

6
Ann So'sik Of'Bs
17h ago

they need to stop building these so-called "affordable housing" that no one can afford, leaving humans homeless and on top of that destroying wild animal habitats , leaving them homeless and dead ,messed up world we live in. 😡

4
