A Wichita taco restaurant that had a big social media presence has closed after a little more than a year in business. Kiko’s, which has operated in Wichita since February of 2021, has vacated the building at 2800 E. Central, the landlord confirmed. The owner has sold the lease and equipment to a new operator, who will soon open a different restaurant concept in the space.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO