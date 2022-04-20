ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doc's Morning Line: Thom Brennaman deserves another shot at his broadcasting career

By Paul Daugherty, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 1 day ago
Perhaps lost among the Good Vibes Never surrounding the Reds was this note: Thom Brennaman has a new job.

It’s not quite a big job or a sexy job or a job with an expense account and first-class airline tickets. But what it says about Thom is priceless. He’s co-hosting something called “The PBL Roundup Show’’.

You might wonder what the PBL is, where it is or if it’s some sort of exotic sandwich. It’s none of those. It’s the Pioneer Baseball League, a collection of independent teams (no MLB affiliations) in the Rocky Mountain Region, from Montana to Colorado.

Big bus rides and Denny’s Grand Slam breakfasts. Young and old dreamers sleeping in the luggage racks. "I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am to be a part of this," said Brennaman.

I’m not exactly sure what the show is. It’s a streaming TV show about Pioneer League baseball that will include comedy, as well as entertainment industry guests. “Think Peyton and Eli meets Red Zone Football,” said Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro.

OK.

“We want to immerse the audience into the joy and passion of minor league baseball through a completely different lens. It’s part podcast, part comedy show and part analysis from some very knowledgeable baseball insiders.”

It’ll be on every Wednesday night of the PBL season and be available on pblnetwork.com, among other sites.

It doesn’t really matter what it is, except it’s hopefully the re-launching pad for Brennaman’s career. He deserves it.

Before I get attacked from those still offended by Thom’s infamous comments in 2020, let me say this, and it is obvious: What he said was hurtful, it was wrong and it deserved punishment. I know that, you know that, Thom knows that.

He has paid for it. He lost a career in its prime, his dignity and, I’m guessing, the respect of more than a few people. He was publicly embarrassed.

I have no idea if he has “learned his lesson’’ because I refuse to tongue-cluck judge him. Man made a mistake. He’s a smart guy, I’m thinking he learned something.

No disrespect to the Pioneer League, and I applaud its leaders for giving Brennaman a second chance. I applaud Brennaman more. Taking a job he could have had a couple years after he graduated college has to be humbling. Knowing it might lead nowhere makes his effort even more noteworthy. It takes some guts for him to put himself out there again.

I hope it goes well. I hope his audience embraces him. I hope it leads to something bigger. If all that happens, all of us win a little.

Now, then. . .

THE SLIDE WAS BAD ENOUGH, BUT. . . I watched over and over Luke Voit pile-drive Tyler Stephenson in that crash at the plate. I thought it was more awkward than egregious. You’d be surprised how many major leaguers don’t know how to slide. Gregory Polanco killed his career because of it.

Voit is a big ol’ slo-pitch softball player whose usefulness involves hitting homeruns, period. Not a big runner or slider. It showed last night.

But here’s the larger problem. While Reds players were angry about the slide, David Bell was his usual dispassionate self.

Tommy Pham: “I've got a (gym) owner here who will let me use his facility. So, (expletive) 'em,’’ he told The Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale. “If Luke wants to settle it, I get down really well.’’

Kyle Farmer: "Not too often you see a runner slide, grab someone’s head and slam it to the ground like that.’’

David Bell: "It’s a helpless feeling when one of your players gets hit in the head and they’re laying there. It’s scary for me. I may have just reacted (with the challenge) and it felt like the only thing I could do. ... I thought it could’ve been an illegal slide. That doesn’t mean that Voit did it intentionally."

Ah, c’mon.

Is it asking too much to just once get red-assed about something?

Your catcher is bludgeoned and made glassy by a questionable slide, your team is punch-drunk from losing. It could use something, anything to shake it from itself. Seems a perfect spot for the manager to go bat---- crazy, on the field and later to the media.

“It’s a helpless feeling,’’ Bell said.

Look, I like David a lot. And I know getting publicly worked up (other than occasionally at umpires) isn’t his style. He’s old school, and that’s fine. But wouldn’t it be great if just once, he went off?

What’s he got to lose at this point? More games?

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT IT WAS REALLY BAD. . . It’s worse. Moustakas, India, Stephenson, all IL’ed.

How bad is it, Doc?

It’s so bad, the Reds are looking to return Thom B. to their broadcast booth, explaining, “We value Thom’s experience in the Pioneer League. We think he’ll be able to relate to our current roster.’’

BASEBALL IN OAKLAND AND KEITH RICHARDS HAVE SOMETHING IN COMMON. Each is dead. No one has told them yet. The A’s drew 3,748 fans to their home game v. Baltimore yesterday.

FC CINCINNATI WINS. GREAT! I GUESS. So much about soccer baffles an OG. Such as: Why do MLS teams play a tournament in the middle of their schedule? FCC beat Pittsburgh last night at TQL Stadium in a US Open Cup game.

A what?

Exactly. Look, I know the Cup games are meaningful, especially to sides from lower leagues. Were it not for its dazzling displays of futbol and fandom in the USOC, FC Cincinnati might still be in the USL or whatever. But does Xavier play in a tournament in the middle of its conference basketball season? Does UC?

This is right up there with players leaving their MLS clubs midseason, to play for their home countries for a couple weeks. That’s insane, unless you’d be OK with Joe Burrow leaving the Bengals to play in the Sugar Bowl.

AND NOW. . . FunMaster David informs your weekend.

The countdown has officially begun. We have 18 more days until the first big festival of the season (Asian Food Fest on Court Street... can't wait). For now, we are biding our time with some other wonderful events here in the area.

First off, March of Dimes is hosting their "March for Babies" event this Sunday at 9am at Sawyer Point. Having raised over $260,000 (at press time), the March for Babies is a great cause and there are still opportunities to get involved. Visit marchforbabies.org/event/cincinnati for full details on how you can participate in this wonderful fundraiser.

There are also a couple big concerts in town this weekend, although I expect they will cater to slightly different crowds. First, pop sensation (according to those in the know) Olivia Rodrigo will be at the ICON Music Center downtown on Friday night. The show starts at 8:00 and tickets are available at bit.ly/sourtour2022. On Sunday night at 7:30, classic favorites Journey and TOTO will be at the Heritage Bank Center. Tickets are available through the Heritage Bank Center website.

Finally, as always, it's time to give shoutouts to some great local bands. Model Behavior is set to rock Miami Valley Gaming on Friday night, while Doghouse will be at Moonbird in Dry Ridge on Saturday night from 8p-12a.

If you have an event you'd like to submit, please email davidcincyevents@gmail.com.

TUNE O’ THE DAY. . . Continuing the OG’s entirely self indulgent but it is his blog roll through his musical adolescence. From their 2nd album, IMO their best.

Comments / 0

