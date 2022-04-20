ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury's new River Races event will launch fun and new 'pocket park' for downtown

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
Whether by kayak, paddleboard or even cardboard boat, get ready to race or just watch all the fun with a new event coming to Salisbury this June.

Mayor Jake Day announced the inaugural River Races will come to Salisbury on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring music, food trucks, games, adult beverages — and of course plenty of racing on the river.

“We are thrilled to bring the first-annual River Races to downtown Salisbury,” said Day. “It’s not every day that you get to have kayaks and paddleboards race through downtown, and I’m always happy when we can bring fresh, new events to our citizens. We want to ensure that Salisbury is always a place to work, live, and play.”

The event will also serve as a ribbon-cutting for Salisbury's newest "pocket park," the Riverwalk Games Park, located at the intersection of West Market and South Division streets. Upon completion, it will include chess/checkers tables, bocce courts, cornhole boards, two fire pits and a service bar for events. A floating kayak launch dock is located directly across the Wicomico River on Carroll Street.

On the big race day June 18, paddleboard races will start at 11 a.m. and kayak races will start at noon at the Riverwalk Games Park. Spectators are encouraged to bring homemade signs and noise makers to cheer on racers all along the Wicomico River downtown.

Kayaks, paddles and life jackets will be provided by the city, but paddleboards and paddles must be provided by each participant.

The race is $10 per entry for kayakers and paddleboarders, and both races will have a $100 prize for fastest overall time. For more information and to sign up, visit here.

And after those slightly more serious competitions, the cardboard boat races, presented in partnership with Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism, will bring even more fun. Racers prepared to sink or swim can craft a vessel out of cardboard and other recycled materials and bring it to the River Races launch, racing a short course in teams of two.

“Wicomico County Recreation, Parks, & Tourism is excited to partner with the city of Salisbury on this great new event,” said Program Director Jamie Nichols. “We are thrilled to be bringing back the cardboard boat races for the community to participate in and enjoy.”

Cardboard boat races registration is $25 for a team of two, or $45 for a business or organization. For more information on these races, visit here.

“Riverwalk Games Park is another example of the new kinds of community-building spaces we are bringing to downtown Salisbury,” said Day. “This park will be available for anyone in the public to use, and is a perfect space for small groups to gather and create an experience that is personal and exciting to them.”

