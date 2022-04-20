Sip & Savor: Sweet Treats and a Night Market

Banana pudding, but make it sliceable. This Banana Pudding Pie is like no other pie you've had before. With a browned butter-vanilla wafer crust, this is definitely not your ordinary pie. From the silky custard to the fresh bananas and the vanilla bean whipped cream, this pie tastes just like banana pudding, but with a twist. Nutmeg adds a warm flavor to the crust, working hand in hand with browned butter to provide depth to the dish. And the whipped cream is light and fluffy, with a great vanilla flavor from a whole vanilla bean. (If you can't find a bean, substitute 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste.)
