Sip & Savor: Sweet Treats and a Night Market

Ah, a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie. Taking a first bite into a warm, gooey chocolate chip cookie is one of the best feelings, up there with finding a few dollars on the sidewalk or getting a free day off work. Whether you're young or old, we all have fond memories of enjoying a good cookie with an ice-cold glass of milk. While you can argue that you don't need to improve on the basic recipe for a chocolate chip cookie, as it stands perfectly fine on its own, there's nothing wrong with learning how to make your cookies the best that they can be, right down to the last crumb.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 27 DAYS AGO