Oconee County, GA

Full of flavor: Taste of Oconee to showcase local food and drink

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 1 day ago
Sunday evening will be a time to sample the wide variety of foods produced and prepared in Oconee County.

The 16th annual Taste of Oconee event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday on the Oconee County Middle School football field at the intersection of Hog Mountain and Mars Hill roads.

Eighteen vendors will showcase foods from their restaurants or businesses, according to Kristen Donaldson, director of choirs for the middle school.

The variety of foods range from main-course items to desserts and drinks, Donaldson said.

A raffle will also be held for items donated by area businesses. The event is a fundraiser for the choir program at the school.

The middle school's choirs from the sixth, seventh and eighth grades will perform in the gymnasium during the event.

“We used to have the event at the Oconee Civic Center, but due to COVID, we moved it outside and we had an overwhelming positive response,” Donaldson said. “It felt more like a food festival with it being on the football field so we decided to keep it that way this year.”

Donaldson said she wanted to particularly thank all the businesses and others who make the event possible.

Tickets are $20 at the door and $15 in advance when ordered on the Taste of Oconee website.

