ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Science, basketball, drones: STEM fun during spring break

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4et6Cs_0fEkNrh200

Teams compete in the Learning Undefeated Drop Anywhere Lab at the Warehouse to identify physical or chemical changes. Photo by Jarek Rutz.

Drones, video games and basketball all in one place.

That wasn’t just a middle school boy’s dream, but a day of STEM fun at The Warehouse in Wilmington.

Designed by Learning Undefeated to spark students’ interest in careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the three-hour event Tuesday included hands-on activities, games and family-oriented contests.

Learning Undefeated’s Drop Anywhere Lab — a traveling science laboratory housed in a shipping container — was set up on the basketball courts.

It’s a big box: about 20-feet-by-5-feet, and it holds groups of about seven people.

When a group entered the box, the window’s blinds were pulled down, the room was pitch black and the action began.

The group broke up into teams designated red, blue and yellow. On three of the four walls, a projector displayed a game in which each group had to slap the projected button on the wall to answer the question: chemical change or physical change?

The screens might show a video of ice melting, butter browning or powder being mixed into a glass of water. A team had one minute to say if a chemical change or physical change was occurring.

At the same time, the teams were presented with a list of about 10 criteria that indicate a chemical or physical reaction.

Once the team selected an answer, a spokesperson would pop up in the video game to explain the correct answer.

The competition was capped off by a “speed round” during which the three groups had 15 seconds to answer the prompt. The teams took turns answering questions for about two minutes.

The students had a blast at the event, even if they aren’t – yet – interested in a STEM career.

“I love hands-on activities and as you interact with others while learning,” said ninth-grader Amaris Johnson. “The information really builds its way into your brain easier.”

“STEM isn’t my first choice,” said freshman Neasia Bailey. “But I think it’s important to learn and try new things and have different experiences, even if it’s not something I’m going to pursue in the future.”

11th-grader Aliyah Pattison isn’t sure what major she’ll pursue when she goes to college, but thinks it’s important to explore different fields.

“When you get to college it’s important to know all types of fields so when you meet people you have some background of what they’re learning,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pap7F_0fEkNrh200

DWS Drone School showed off its drones to alert students to its drone and virtual reality classes.

The lab is one of three that Learning Undefeated uses.

“It’s hands-on, but it’s something that they can’t get anywhere else in a classroom setting,” said Kristin Diamantides of Learning Undefeated. “We work with school districts and teachers to see how we can teach specific topics that students need help in.”

A basketball competition called the Market Access Shootout that was meant to teach students how to get products to the market.

Layups were worth 20% of market access, free throws were 40% and three-pointers were 80%.

Players had five shots to acquire full market access.

“It’s supposed to demonstrate when you release new products, you have to get the market coverage and try to get it to three different levels – local, regional and global,” said Jessica Bitondo, quality assurance investigator at AstraZeneca, which sponsored the event.

At another station, DWS Drone School set up shop to inform students about their piloting school and its scholarships.

Visitors could see drones, handmade and manufactured, being flown.

The drones are legally limited to flying 400 feet above their takeoff point, but most drones today can reach at least 1,000 feet of altitude and are well equipped to handle inclement climates, according to Edwina Bell, director of teen engagement at the school.

She said that her school offers flying lessons as well as training in operating and using virtual reality machines.

“We know that virtual reality and drones are becoming more popular, and there’s a severe shortage of people who know how to operate drones or virtual reality,” she said.

A construction station got hands moving as people competed to build a structure out of 10 gum dots and 12 toothpicks that could hold the weight of 20 children’s books for at least five seconds.

There were no limitations to how wide the structures should be, but they had to be at least a toothpick tall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pbhm0_0fEkNrh200

Students tried their hands at building a support for school books out of gumdrops and toothpicks.

Only one student was able to successfully hold the weight in the first two hours of the event.

In a giant Jenga game, students first would roll a giant die. The number they landed on was the number of blocks they had to take out of the wooden structure.

The game is designed to force students to think critically while keeping the laws of gravity and physics at the forefront of their decision-making,  said Jessica Jordan of The Carlin Collaborative , a project management company.

It’s the way a construction project manager has to think, she said.

“There are always unforeseen obstacles in the way of getting a project completed, and the project manager is responsible for making it all work,” she said.

Learning Undefeated typically puts on about nine of these events every year, said Janeé Pelletier, vice president of communications and events for the nonprofit.

“It’s really important to us to show students that STEM is fun,” she said. “There are fantastic STEM jobs for these kids here in Delaware and our job is to make them aware of all the great, high-paying opportunities for them in their own backyard.”

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Oaks Amusement Park: Spring Break Fun!

If you're staying in town for spring break and need ideas for activities your kids will love, makes plans to visit Oaks Amusement Park! Tammy Hernandez checked out the fun with events supervisor Daisy Wax. Visit on a weekday during Spring Break and save! Get 22% off Ride Bracelets online using coupon code KATU22 at oakspark.com. The offer is not available onsite, so be sure to order your bracelets online to get the deal. Bracelet quantities are limited, so order early!
LIFESTYLE
Town Square LIVE News

National campaign caps excellence in math tour at Springer

  Springer Middle School students demonstrate how their new math curriculum works.   Four Springer Middle School teachers told visitors Wednesday that they were all opposed to a new curriculum designed to increase math scores. Now they love it, the teachers told members of the Knowledge Matters Campaign, there to congratulate the school for its successes. “The curriculum we use ... Read More
EDUCATION
Town Square LIVE News

Brandywine’s tech triad working to modernize classrooms

      Teachers in the Brandywine School District are one step closer to being about to throw away notebooks, pencils and erasers.  Brandywine School District is making a determined effort to modernize the classroom, with devices for teachers like interactive smart boards, Chromebooks and iPads.  Ultimately, the district believes student test scores will improve with instructor access to the ... Read More
EDUCATION
Town Square LIVE News

State: Students should be tested for COVID after spring break

  With COVID-19 cases rising again, the state Division of Public Health and Department of Education are asking parents to have their children tested the day before they return to the classroom. Spring break for most Delaware schools will occur the week of April 18. Families can use over-the-counter tests — which some schools gave to student families during ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Basketball
Wilmington, DE
Basketball
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOOD

Enter the Spring Break Family Fun Contest!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (ABC4) – Now is your chance to have the best Spring Break ever! Maranda and her friends at the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids and Craig’s Cruisers have come together to give two lucky winners the Spring Break of a lifetime! Two winners have the chance to win a 5-day YMCA all access pass for 4 and a family fun pack to Craig’s Cruisers!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Town Square LIVE News

Science Olympiad construction competition moves back indoors

Chase Martinez shovels sand during a Delaware Science Olympiad bridges event as Joseph Mlodak uses two rods to stop the bucket from swinging.     As Chase Martinez filled a bucket hanging from his balsa wood bridge with sand, the structure began making ominous popping sounds and he shoveled faster. “I thought it was going to crack,” he said. But, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Mathematics#Warehouse
Town Square LIVE News

Christina to pilot Spanish immersion program at Oberle

Nearly half of Oberle Elmentary’s students are Latino and in the fall the school will start a dual language immersion class.   School announcements in Oberle Elementary School will soon be broadcast in both Spanish and English. That will be one of the outcomes of Christina School District’s new Dual Language Immersion Program at Oberle in the fall.  The program ... Read More
BEAR, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Hundreds of Christina students receive tutoring for learning loss

  Christina School District is using federal COVID-19 money to hire tutors for two years to help its students catch up. Photo by Ralston Smith/Unsplash   Over 600 students in Christina School District are taking part in a district-wide one-on-one virtual tutoring program to help them climb the ladder of proficiency in math and reading. The results: About 60% of ... Read More
EDUCATION
Town Square LIVE News

Take break from tweeting to help Delaware count birds

  A state project aimed at finding as many different bird species as possible in two Delaware parks is asking for help from citizen scientists. The Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve wants people visiting Blackbird Creek and the St. Jones reserves to take photos of birds and upload them so they can be counted. The year-long project will help create ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Town Square LIVE News

Police K-9s amaze Highlands Elementary students

Police Officer Hailey Cockerham lets Highlands Elementary student pet her dog, Bayliss. Children at Highlands Elementary School made some furry friends on Thursday. Wilmington police officers Andrew Conine and Hailey Cockerham brought their two K-9 partners, EXO and Baylis, to the school to demonstrate to a group of 30 kindergarteners, third-graders and fourth-graders how the animals help. The children were ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Earth Day celebrations offer new rain garden, salt marsh tour, more

    The Aquatic Resources Education Center on Saturday will host one-hour ‘Marsh Madness’ tours highlighting the tidal salt marsh to mark Earth Day. Photo courtesy of DNREC.   Delaware organizations are offering a variety of ways to celebrate Earth Day Friday and Saturday. New Castle County is inviting residents to participate in the installation Friday — which is Earth ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
swimswam.com

How to Teach Students Leadership Skills Through Swimming Lessons

A look into how applying leadership skills to swimming lessons can not only benefit the kids outside of the pool, but also with their ability in the water. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy: Nyawira Githae. About 7 weeks ago I started teaching swimming lessons at a small...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
448
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy