Devin Booker's fist bump with a baby is the heartwarming highlight of the NBA playoffs

Devin Booker has been having one of the best years of his prolific NBA career thus far. Unfortunately for him and the Phoenix Suns, it looks like they will have to be without him for 2 to 3 weeks due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Losing the former Kentucky star is a brutal blow to the Suns’ championship aspirations for the 2022 NBA playoffs. Phoenix finished with a 64-18 overall record in the 2021-2022 regular season–good enough for the best overall record in the league by a significant margin. Now, with Booker out, the Suns’ championship hopes appear to be in serious jeopardy, unless other players can carry the load in his absence. While Phoenix won Game 1 of the series, they dropped Game 2 to New Orleans, 125-114, with Booker exiting the game with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO