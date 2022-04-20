ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Devin Booker's fist bump with a baby is the heartwarming highlight of the NBA playoffs

ABC7 Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker scored 16 points in the first quarter Tuesday night in Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans and his final bucket was a heartwarmer. The guard hit a tough corner jumper just before the buzzer and fell to the floor next to...

abc7.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Devin Booker daps up baby in viral moment during Game 2

Devin Booker went viral on Tuesday night for a great moment during Game 2 of his Phoenix Suns’ first-round playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker had 31 points in the game, including a jumper in the corner before falling to the court. As he was on the ground by the fans sitting courtside, he gave a fist bump to a small child.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker sighting gives Suns fans major hope on hamstring injury

Devin Booker’s status for the Phoenix Suns remains unclear after he sustained a hamstring injury, but it is worth noting he joined the team in their trip to New Orleans. Booker suffered the injury in their Game 2 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He left the contest in the third quarter and did not return, allowing the Pels to stage a furious rally to even the series at 1-1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker has Grade 1 hamstring strain, sources say

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Thursday. Players with such an injury historically require approximately 14 to 21 days to recover, which would put Booker's return during this first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans in question.
PHOENIX, AZ
On3.com

Former Kentucky star Devin Booker given discouraging injury update

Devin Booker has been having one of the best years of his prolific NBA career thus far. Unfortunately for him and the Phoenix Suns, it looks like they will have to be without him for 2 to 3 weeks due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Losing the former Kentucky star is a brutal blow to the Suns’ championship aspirations for the 2022 NBA playoffs. Phoenix finished with a 64-18 overall record in the 2021-2022 regular season–good enough for the best overall record in the league by a significant margin. Now, with Booker out, the Suns’ championship hopes appear to be in serious jeopardy, unless other players can carry the load in his absence. While Phoenix won Game 1 of the series, they dropped Game 2 to New Orleans, 125-114, with Booker exiting the game with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

Devin Booker injury update: Suns star could miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring strain, per report

Devin Booker was having yet another stellar postseason performance on Tuesday. He scored 31 points in 25 minutes, and, when he dapped up a baby sitting courtside, it appeared that the Phoenix Suns were on their way to a 2-0 series lead against the No. 8 seeded New Orleans Pelicans. In the third quarter, however, Booker had to leave the game with a hamstring injury, and Phoenix went on to lose 125-114.
PHOENIX, AZ
hypebeast.com

Phoenix Suns' Leading Scorer Devin Booker Out Indefinitely Due To Hamstring Injury

Phoenix Suns top scorer Devin Booker suffered a mild right hamstring strain in Game 2 of the opening Western Conference series against the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker came off the bench in the third quarter scoring 31 points with seven three-pointers after tweaking his hamstring on a jump challenge against Jaxson Hayes. Pelicans pulled together for a 125-114 win against the Suns after Booker went down. For the past two seasons, Booker has battled hamstring issues, missing seven games last November. In the NBA Finals, Booker also suffered from a hamstring injury in Game 3.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Windhorst: Phoenix's Devin Booker (hamstring) could miss 2-to-3 weeks

According to Brian Windhorst, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) has reportedly been diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Per ESPN, recovery timelines for Grade 1 hamstring strains "historically require approximately 14 to 21 days" to heal, which would leave Booker little room to return during the first round. Expect Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton to play lead offensive roles while Booker is inactive against a New Orleans' unit ranked 13th in defensive rating among current playoff teams.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC7 Los Angeles

Johnny Juzang to enter NBA draft after leading UCLA in scoring

LOS ANGELES -- UCLA's Johnny Juzang, one of the stars of the 2021 NCAA tournament during the Bruins' run to the Final Four, is entering the NBA draft. The junior guard announced his plans Wednesday on his Instagram account. Juzang averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

