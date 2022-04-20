ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Overdose Victim Revived at the Royal Inn

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8fkC_0fEkLWQJ00

A man had a close call after an overdose at the Royal Inn on Kendall Avenue

Police and EMS responded to a report of an overdose in a room at 3:18 pm. The man was still unresponsive after a dose of Narcan.

Medics managed to stabilize the man, and officers contacted the emergency overdose response team. This was the second time a response team assisted officers with a drug-related incident in two hours. Earlier, they responded to a man taking off his clothes on Grant Street.

After speaking with the counselors, the overdose victim agreed to go to rehab with the counselors.

Read this on the web

Comments / 6

Related
SCDNReports

Man Strips Down for Fight on Grant Street

Officers responded to an unusual call at Grant and Center Streets at 1:17 pm. Witnesses reported a man took off his clothes and was attempting to start fights with people. When police got to the scene, they contacted the emergency treatment response team. Members of the team convinced the man...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Gate City, according to police and court records. Christopher Jeffrey Day, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator after police and his probation officer found drugs in his room during a home-check, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Narcan#Medics#Ems
NBC4 Columbus

Scioto sheriff: Two arrested after drugs and guns found

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and woman were arrested in Portsmouth after drugs and guns were found at a home, according to the Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Police say that task force officers went to the house of 46-year-old Jason Cortez Bolden-Lisath at 8:41am Tuesday morning to conduct a search. Officers found 136 […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAZ

Six stolen vehicles found at same location

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Neighbors along one street in Huntington are wondering why six stolen cars were left on their block. When Kristin Atwell first came outside Tuesday morning, she saw the six cars parked along Guyan Avenue near the Division Street intersection that weren’t there the night before.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced for drug charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Michael Edward Lamp II, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced today to 135 months of incarceration for drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lamp, also known as “Chubs,” 43, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
123K+
Followers
5K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy