Overdose Victim Revived at the Royal Inn

A man had a close call after an overdose at the Royal Inn on Kendall Avenue

Police and EMS responded to a report of an overdose in a room at 3:18 pm. The man was still unresponsive after a dose of Narcan.

Medics managed to stabilize the man, and officers contacted the emergency overdose response team. This was the second time a response team assisted officers with a drug-related incident in two hours. Earlier, they responded to a man taking off his clothes on Grant Street.

After speaking with the counselors, the overdose victim agreed to go to rehab with the counselors.