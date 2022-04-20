ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA high-speed chase ends in crash

WRAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Police arrest driver following high-speed chase in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Blue Ash police said a driver that led them on a high-speed chase last week is now in custody. An officer attempted to stop 28-year-old Shawn Christian Black, who was driving a dark-colored Toyota car, on Ashwood Drive on March 13. The officer initiated the stop due to the license plate not matching the vehicle.
BLUE ASH, OH
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Johnstown man arrested after high-speed chase

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he led police on a high-speed chase through several different neighborhoods Sunday night into Monday morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on March 21, Johnstown police noticed a 2010 Hyundai pull out of the Moxham Sheetz parking lot toward Hornerstown that was missing a headlight […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice, Killed While Answering Door In Philadelphia’s Olney Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man answering a knock on his door was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Thursday. It happened just after midnight on the 500 block of Marwood Road. Police say they found the 33-year-old victim on the living room floor. He was shot once in his chest and right arm and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the shooting. They are looking for two men fleeing the scene in a silver SUV. No weapon was recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man involved in crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered I-70 Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers report

CALLAWAY CO, Mo. — Wednesday morning on I-70, east of Columbia, Mo. near Kingdom City, a Joplin man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered the interstate, on 4-20. Glenn Doyle, 53, of Joplin was not injured. However his 2016 Peterbilt was damaged, requiring tow from the scene. USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE GOOGLE MAP...
JOPLIN, MO
WRAL

Traffic backed up 3 miles on I-440 in Raleigh after deadly pedestrian crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A man died Wednesday morning when he was hit by multiple cars while walking on Interstate 440 near the Lake Boone Trail exit. All westbound lanes of I-440 were closed between Exit 5 for Lake Boone Trail and Wade Avenue before 4 a.m. At 6 a.m., Sky 5 video showed traffic was backed up at least two miles.
RALEIGH, NC
SCDNReports

Indiana Burglary Investigation Solved and Arrest Made

Burglary Investigation Solved and Arrest Made in IndianaIndiana Sheriff. Deputies of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants and made several arrest after an investigation into a local burglary led the officers to the suspected culprits. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman began the investigation in March 2022 after a local resident reported their home had been burglarized.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
CBS Sacramento

Detectives Arrest Suspect In Stockton Drive-By Shooting Left 9-Year-Old Girl Hurt

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives have made an arrest in the drive-by shooting in Stockton that left a nine-year-old girl hurt. The shooting happened back on April 2 along Van Gogh Lane. In that incident, a car pulled up beside the family’s car and started shooting. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, but the parents tried to speed off to get the girl to the hospital. However, their car didn’t make it all the way since one tire was shot out by the gunfire. Police said the girl was hospitalized but is expected to be OK. David Price, 39, has since been arrested in connection to the girl’s shooting. He was taken into custody in Citrus Heights by the US Marshals Task Force, but detectives did not disclose how they identified him as a suspect. During Price’s arrest, detectives say a total of five handguns were seized. Price has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy