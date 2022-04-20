LA high-speed chase ends in crash

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Blue Ash police said a driver that led them on a high-speed chase last week is now in custody. An officer attempted to stop 28-year-old Shawn Christian Black, who was driving a dark-colored Toyota car, on Ashwood Drive on March 13. The officer initiated the stop due to the license plate not matching the vehicle.
Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he led police on a high-speed chase through several different neighborhoods Sunday night into Monday morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on March 21, Johnstown police noticed a 2010 Hyundai pull out of the Moxham Sheetz parking lot toward Hornerstown that was missing a headlight […]
Janet Jones Luxford(Photo: Doe Network) In 2001, 40-year-old Janet Jones Luxford disappeared. She was not reported missing until over a year later when her daughter filed a report with the Napa Police Department in California on September 22, 2002.
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A search for a parole absconder turned into a police chase in Van Buren County Tuesday night. A 38-year-old Bloomingdale man, wearing a GPS tether, had absconded from parole and the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Michigan Department of Corrections find the man, the sheriff’s office said.
A 43-year-old father died shortly after he was hit by a 19-year-old motorcyclist outside of his home in Utah this week. According to Draper Police Department officials, James Mair was hospitalized after he was struck by a motorcyclist in his neighborhood on Monday night. "It is believed that Mr. Mair...
A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man answering a knock on his door was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Thursday. It happened just after midnight on the 500 block of Marwood Road.
Police say they found the 33-year-old victim on the living room floor. He was shot once in his chest and right arm and pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the shooting.
They are looking for two men fleeing the scene in a silver SUV.
No weapon was recovered, police say.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
CALLAWAY CO, Mo. — Wednesday morning on I-70, east of Columbia, Mo. near Kingdom City, a Joplin man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered the interstate, on 4-20. Glenn Doyle, 53, of Joplin was not injured. However his 2016 Peterbilt was damaged, requiring tow from the scene. USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE GOOGLE MAP...
Raleigh, N.C. — A man died Wednesday morning when he was hit by multiple cars while walking on Interstate 440 near the Lake Boone Trail exit. All westbound lanes of I-440 were closed between Exit 5 for Lake Boone Trail and Wade Avenue before 4 a.m. At 6 a.m., Sky 5 video showed traffic was backed up at least two miles.
Burglary Investigation Solved and Arrest Made in IndianaIndiana Sheriff. Deputies of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants and made several arrest after an investigation into a local burglary led the officers to the suspected culprits. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman began the investigation in March 2022 after a local resident reported their home had been burglarized.
Police say a man accused of robbing a store in Weslaco Sunday afternoon later led authorities on a high-speed chase through Cameron County before he was shot during a standoff with authorities in San Benito. The man, who has not been identified, was struck by gunfire and died from his...
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives have made an arrest in the drive-by shooting in Stockton that left a nine-year-old girl hurt.
The shooting happened back on April 2 along Van Gogh Lane. In that incident, a car pulled up beside the family’s car and started shooting.
It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, but the parents tried to speed off to get the girl to the hospital. However, their car didn’t make it all the way since one tire was shot out by the gunfire.
Police said the girl was hospitalized but is expected to be OK.
David Price, 39, has since been arrested in connection to the girl’s shooting. He was taken into custody in Citrus Heights by the US Marshals Task Force, but detectives did not disclose how they identified him as a suspect.
During Price’s arrest, detectives say a total of five handguns were seized.
Price has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
