Astronomy

Satellites spot dead stars using magnetism to contain thermonuclear explosions

By Grant Currin
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The white dwarf uses its strong magnetic fields to funnel the hydrogen (blue) towards its poles, triggering a micronova explosion that's contained by the magnetic fields at one of the white dwarf’s poles. A team of astronomers spent almost an entire year utterly confused by a flash of...

interestingengineering.com

