Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

fox61.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty last year to a single count of distribution of fentanyl. Reavis knowingly...

www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

musictimes.com

Mac Miller Unseen Footage Resurfaces After 'Macadelic' 10th Year Vinyl Drops

To commemorate the ten years since the release of Mac Miller's mixtape "Macadelic," the late rapper's estate dropped a limited-edition vinyl and never-before-seen footages that will surely delight fans. Mac Miller Death and Memorial Tributes. Shrouded by controversy, Mac Miller's death has brought up various sentiments from fans and the...
XXL Mag

J Prince Calls on Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Others to Hold Hip-Hop Show Same Night as the Grammys

J Prince is urging Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj and others to hold a hip-hop show on the same night as the 64th annual Grammy Awards. On Tuesday (March 22), the Rap-A-Lot Records founder posted on his Instagram page an audio message where he shared his disgust that the Recording Academy banned Kanye from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behavior" toward his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah and others. Trevor, who has been an outspoken critic of Ye's social media attacks, is hosting this year's awards ceremony for the second consecutive year. Following the news that Kanye was banned from the Grammys, the comedian wrote on his Twitter page that Kanye should be counseled and not canceled.
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
musictimes.com

DJ Kay Slay Cause of Death Revealed: NY Rapper Died at 55

Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay passed away at 55 years old after a tragic battle with COVID-19. More commonly known by his street name DJ Kay Slay, Keith Grayson was a New York native prominently known for his work as a graffiti artist in his early years. DJ Kay Slay...
Lil Wayne
Kendrick Lamar
Mac Miller
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: The Notorious B.I.G.’s Posthumous ‘Life After Death’ LP Turns 25 Years Old!

A quarter-century ago today in Hip-Hop history, Notorious B.I.G. released his second album, Life After Death. Biggie, who was killed two weeks before its release, was nominated for three Grammy’s for this project: Best Rap Album, Best Rap Solo Performance for “Hypnotize,” and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Mo Money Mo Problems.” The double LP was released posthumously by Bad Boy Records.
Vibe

Jadakiss Reflects On DMX On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Click here to read the full article. With one year having passed since the tragic death of rap icon DMX, close friend and collaborator Jadakiss recently shared a few of his fondest memories of X, including his introduction to the late rapper and the role he played in his career. Hailing from the same Yonkers stomping grounds as X, Jada recalled him being among the first notable figures to take him under his wing, even facilitating the initial introduction between Jada and Ruff Ryders co-founder Joaquin “Waah” Dean.More from VIBE.comLL Cool J's Rock The Bells Fest Returns To Queens As He...
TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna Blindsided, Shocked When Cops Arrested Him

A$AP Rocky was totally blindsided by cops when they showed up at a private, LAX terminal and put him in handcuffs ... all while a pregnant and equally shocked Rihanna looked on. Law enforcement sources tell us ... cops chose not to give Rocky or his team a heads up....
Vibe

Bobby Shmurda Announces First Album Release In 7 Years, Claims He’s Being “Blackballed” By Music Industry

Click here to read the full article. Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda has revealed the release date for his long-awaited debut album, They Don’t Know, his first full-length musical project since being released from prison in February 2021 after serving a six-year sentence. Shmurda shared the news with his followers on Instagram, posting a picture of the cover of the album, which drops on April 29, with a caption embracing his transition from the major label system to being an independent artist. More from VIBE.comBobby Shmurda Released From Epic Records ContractNew Music Friday: Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Gucci Mane, Brandy,...
AFP

Johnny Depp grilled about drug, alcohol use at defamation trial

"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp was grilled about his history of drug and alcohol use as he took the witness stand for the third day on Thursday in his defamation case against his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard. Depp filed the defamation complaint in the United States after losing a separate libel case in London in November 2020 that he brought against The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." cl/st
WPXI Pittsburgh

A$AP Rocky released after posting bond

A$AP Rocky has been released after posting bond. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had been arrested this week in connection with a shooting that happened in November 2021. Alan Jackson, A$AP Rocky’s attorney, confirmed the arrest after the entertainer arrived on a private plane from Barbados. He...
Complex

Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, 50 Cent, and More Mourn Passing of DJ Kay Slay

DJ Kay Slay died on Sunday following a battle with COVID-19, his family confirmed in a statement. “Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay,” the family said in a statement shared by Hot 97 on Monday. “A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss.”
