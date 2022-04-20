ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Water Main Break

By Peter Barhydt
greenwichsentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greenwich Police Department tweeted at 10:30am this morning that...

www.greenwichsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Water main break repair work in Cranston caused ‘major’ traffic delays

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A water main break repair caused major traffic delays in Cranston during Friday’s morning commute. Cranston police said the the water main emergency was being repaired on Phenix Avenue. Providence Water crews worked to fix the repairs since Thursday. Northbound traffic was directed down...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston police advise public to avoid Phenix Avenue due to water main break

(WJAR) — Update:. Just before 1:00 p.m., the Cranston Police Department announced the water main emergency had been fixed. Crews working the situation had caused detours and traffic delays during the morning commute. Original story:. The Cranston Police Department is asking commuters to avoid Phenix Avenue as crews work...
CRANSTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Seacoast Current

Concord, NH Couple Killed While on a Walk

A couple who has not been seen since Monday was shot to death while walking on a path in the woods near their home. Concord police during the week announced they were searching for Stephen Reid, 67, and wife Djeswende Reid, 66. They were last seen on Sunday at a family member's home in Concord and spoke to family and friends via telephone on Monday. Family reported them missing to police on Tuesday.
CONCORD, NH
People

Maryland Teen Who Had Just Been Accepted into College Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwich Hospital#Police
CBS Pittsburgh

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Westmoreland County

UPPER BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County Friday. The call for the crash at the intersection of Seventh Street and Upper Drennen roads in Upper Burrell Township came in around 4 p.m., dispatchers said. One man was killed. It's unclear if anyone else was involved or injured. The victim hasn't been identified. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
KFOX 14

El Paso Streetcar Upper Loop service suspended due to water main break

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar services was impacted by the water main break that happened earlier this week. Tuesday, a water main break occurred along Stanton Street and Baltimore Drive in Uptown El Paso. The streetcar's rail runs along those streets where crews are repairing...
EL PASO, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews on scene of reported house explosion in Plum

PLUM, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a reported house explosion in Plum. Emergency responders are currently at a home in the 5000 block of Hialeah Drive. Officials at the scene tell us the three adults and two children in the house are safe. Channel 11 has...
PLUM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy