ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming’s Top Baby Names for 2021: Olivia and Oliver

By Bulletin staff report
buffalobulletin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Olivia remained as Wyoming’s most common name for newborn girls in 2021, the very similar name of Oliver was the top choice for boys, according to Vital Statistics Services (VSS), part of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). For girls in 2021, Olivia was...

www.buffalobulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

The top baby names expected to be most popular in 2022

ILLINOIS — Is a newborn in your near future? Then you might want to take a look at some of the baby names that are expected to be the most popular in 2022. According to Names.org, each year the Social Security Administration publishes the totals for first names from all Social Security card applications. Analysts […]
ILLINOIS STATE
DoYouRemember?

These Older Names Are Making A Comeback For Baby Boys

Looking through historical records, phone books, census sheets – even social media pages – can show naming trends across generations. Take the name Judith, one of the top 50 names in the U.S. from 1936 to ’56, ranked the 893rd most girl popular name in 2012. The same trend has happened for baby boy names – but some of those names popular decades ago are actually coming back in fashion today.
RELATIONSHIPS
Q985

8 of Illinois’ Top 10 Baby Girl Names End in the Same Letter

We're about a fourth of the way through 2022 and we're already talking about the hottest baby names of the year, the girls names seem to have a lot in common. I'm not sure why we're talking about the most popular baby names in Illinois for the year in March already... I'm also not sure if it's ok to say 'hottest baby names,' but well, I typed that so let's just go with it.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Society
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Stamford Advocate

Website predicts Connecticut’s most popular baby names for 2022

Names.org released its list of the Most Popular Baby Names in Connecticut of 2022, ranking Liam and Olivia as the most popular names. Founded in 2011 under the name TheMeaningOfNames.org, the organization predicts the most popular names based on data of the last five years of births from the Social Security Administration, according to the website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Paul’s Least Favorite Montana Towns: This One Place is The Worst

You hear this a lot, unless you're from there, you don't get it. One of my least favorite places in Montana is Glendive. Now I know that will make some people mad and I really don't know why but I make it a point to never stop there if I head that direction. It is just too blah for me. Nothing really there, or any reason to go there if you don't have friends or relatives or need a sturgeon fix.
GLENDIVE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Culture#Top Baby Names#Vital Statistics Services#Vss#Sophia Elizabeth Ava#Wdh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
K2 Radio

11 Attorneys Suspended By Wyoming Supreme Court

11 lawyers have been suspended from practicing law in Wyoming by the Wyoming Supreme Court, according to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar. According to the release, the lawyers were suspended for failing to comply with Rule 4 of the rules of the Wyoming State Board of Continuing Legal Education.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

10 Rules Wyoming Drivers Refuse to Follow

Before getting into this very controversial topic, I plead my case with “It takes one to know one”. I myself am a very skilled driver, but I do not always handle rules the best. I love Casper and its people, so I hope that you can take this in good humor. I myself am guilty of these, and I’ve seen many other people in the same boat... err uh … Car as me. Honestly, we all break the law a little sometimes. Sometimes we find ourselves in a rush, and our feet become just a bit heavier than we intend them to be. Other times you just feel safer making more space from the people either behind or Infront of you. My point is stuff happens, we all know that breaking the law is bad, but as humans we do mess up.
CASPER, WY
B102.7

South Dakota’s Worst Mother-in-Law Incidents

When you marry the love of your life you also end up marrying a family. Choosing your partner is easy compared to choosing your partner's parents. Some people have it good. I love my mother-in-law. She is just interested in all of us and doesn't meddle, has a place for us to sleep any time we want, and will feed us endlessly beyond a normal caloric intake.
RELATIONSHIPS
Wake Up Wyoming

Cheyenne Picks Their Top 5 Locally Own Lunch Stops

Lunchtime, Cheyenne Wyoming. Let's go find someplace to eat that is not a chain restaurant. Let's treat ourselves to a locally owned lunch counter-style establishment. Nothing too pricey. Home-made food and the waitress calls you honey. YEAH, that kind of place. These are the top 5 suggestions as given to...
CHEYENNE, WY
My Country 95.5

New Wyoming Laws To Affect Game and Fish

With the 2022 Wyoming Legislative session came the passing of several bills which will have an impact on Wyoming Game and Fish Department laws and regulations. Trophy game, big game, and wild bison license allocations (HB0043) There has been an increase in resident license allocation in five of Wyoming's largest...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

How Hard Is It To Hunt The Hard To Find Morel Mushrooms Wyoming?

Springtime brings opportunities you can't find any other time of the year, hunting Morel Mushrooms. Searching for this delicacy may not be on your radar, but it should be. You may not hear much about this delicious fungi in Wyoming. The reasoning behind that is pretty simple, it's like fight club, you don't talk about them. The first rule of finding morel mushrooms in Wyoming is, you don't talk about finding morel mushrooms.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy