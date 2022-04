While Albert Pujols was returning to the St. Louis Cardinals in March 2022, his wife was preparing for brain tumor surgery. Days after her successful surgery, the MLB baseman announced he is filing for divorce. Deidre Pujols was known as Albert Pujols’ wife of 22 years and the one who led all his charitable efforts. Their divorce and the timing of their circumstances have surprised many of their followers, who admired them as a couple and as parents. We reveal more about Albert Pujols’ soon-to-be ex-wife in this Deidre Pujols wiki.

