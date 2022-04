A leading Putin newspaper in Russia has reported that Anna Netrebko is expected back shortly for Valery Gergiev’s White Nights Festival that runs from May to July. The same newspaper recently accused her of treason by distancing herself from Putin’s war in Ukraine. It appears that her ‘crime’ has been forgotten and her cancellation by the Novosibirsk Opera has been dropped. The diva will be welcomed back to Mother Russia with open arms.

